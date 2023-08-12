AS ANTHONY LOKE PREDICTS AT LEAST 70% TURNOUT IN NEGRI – ‘FAKE MATH TUTOR’ KHAIRY STARTS TO POKE FIRE – CALLS FOR UMNO MB IF THE PARTY WINS MORE SEATS THAN PAKATAN – ‘IT’S MATHEMATICS & WHO WINS THE MOST GETS IT’
Loke hoping for at least 70% turnout in Negri
SEREMBAN: Negri Sembilan DAP chief Anthony Loke hopes voter turnout in the state election will reach at least 70%.
He said although the turnout on Saturday (Aug 12) morning was not as high as in previous elections, the numbers should increase with several hours to go before polling centres close at 6pm.
“Since the Election Commission introduced improvements like a staggered voting time for voters, I believe more will come later in the day.
“In Negri Sembilan for example, I hope we will get at least a 70% turnout which is not too far from the 75% or so turnout in the last general election,” he said when met after voting at the SJKC Sin Hua polling centre for the Mambau state seat.
As of noon, the voter turnout in Negri Sembilan was the second lowest of the six states at 35%. Kelantan had the lowest turnout with 34%.
In Terengganu it was 42%, Kedah 41%, Penang 38% and Selangor 36%.
Loke, who is also Seremban MP and is defending the Chennah seat, believes many voters may come later in the day to avoid the crowds.
“The process is quick. You will not have to wait or queue.
“I came in the early afternoon and within five minutes, I was done,” he said.
Loke said a high turnout was important to show the state government elected had the backing of the majority of the people. ANN
KJ says Jalaluddin Alias should be Negri MB if Umno wins more seats than Pakatan
“It’s who wins the most. If Barisan Nasional has more seats than Pakatan Harapan then Jalaluddin (should be) MB. That’s it, full stop.
“It’s mathematics and who wins the most gets it.
“Jalaluddin is the (state) Umno liaison committee chairman and even though he is an MP he holds no position at the federal level,” he said after voting at SM Agama Haji Mohd Yatim here on Saturday (Aug 12).
The former Rembau MP added that if Pakatan Harapan’s Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun is proposed for the post even if his coalition did not win the lion’s share of the seats, there would be problems as Umno would be seen as weak.
Asked about his thoughts on party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s position should Barisan Nasional fare badly in the six state elections, he said he did not see any change in leadership.
“If Umno gets the worst results today, Ahmad Zahid would not step down. It will be (business as usual) and buat tak tahu (pretend everything is OK),” he said.
Khairy did note that voter turnout seemed a bit low earlier in the morning.
“We don’t know what this means and we shall see tonight when we get the results.
“Maybe there have been too many elections (so) there is political fatigue. The weather could have played a part.
“But as I said earlier, this election is important. The state level is where most of the public’s day-to-day issues are resolved,” he said. ANN
