AS ANTHONY LOKE PREDICTS AT LEAST 70% TURNOUT IN NEGRI – ‘FAKE MATH TUTOR’ KHAIRY STARTS TO POKE FIRE – CALLS FOR UMNO MB IF THE PARTY WINS MORE SEATS THAN PAKATAN – ‘IT’S MATHEMATICS & WHO WINS THE MOST GETS IT’

Loke hoping for at least 70% turnout in Negri

SEREMBAN: Negri Sembilan DAP chief Anthony Loke hopes voter turnout in the state election will reach at least 70%.

He said although the turnout on Saturday (Aug 12) morning was not as high as in previous elections, the numbers should increase with several hours to go before polling centres close at 6pm.

“Since the Election Commission introduced improvements like a staggered voting time for voters, I believe more will come later in the day.

“In Negri Sembilan for example, I hope we will get at least a 70% turnout which is not too far from the 75% or so turnout in the last general election,” he said when met after voting at the SJKC Sin Hua polling centre for the Mambau state seat.

As of noon, the voter turnout in Negri Sembilan was the second lowest of the six states at 35%. Kelantan had the lowest turnout with 34%.

In Terengganu it was 42%, Kedah 41%, Penang 38% and Selangor 36%.

Loke, who is also Seremban MP and is defending the Chennah seat, believes many voters may come later in the day to avoid the crowds.

“The process is quick. You will not have to wait or queue.

“I came in the early afternoon and within five minutes, I was done,” he said.

Loke said a high turnout was important to show the state government elected had the backing of the majority of the people. ANN

