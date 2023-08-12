HOT GAS OR NOT, ‘SEVERAL PAKATAN & BN GIANTS WILL FALL,’ PREDICTS SANUSI – EVEN AS VOTER TURNOUT HITS 38% AT NOON
The PN election director bases his prediction on the ‘wave of support’ for the coalition throughout the campaigning period.
SIK: Perikatan Nasional election director Sanusi Nor says he expects several prominent Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional leaders contesting in the six state elections to lose.
He said his prediction is based on the “wave” of support for PN throughout the campaigning period.
“I see a huge wave of support for PN in all states. Several PN underdogs will win. Let’s wait for the results tonight,” he said after casting his ballot at the polling centre at SK Beris Jaya here today.
Sanusi, the caretaker Kedah menteri besar, also said he was confident of retaining his Jeniri seat.
He said the reception to his campaign had been good, and he hoped this would translate into votes.
Sanusi also urged voters in the state to come out and vote.
As of 11am, Kedah has seen a voter turnout of 32%. Voting ends at 6pm. FMT
Voter turnout around 38% as of noon
The Election Commission says Terengganu is highest with 42% followed by Kedah at 41%, and Penang at 38%.
PETALING JAYA: As of noon, the number of people who had come out to vote was around 38% across the six states, the Election Commission reported.
The EC said voter turnout was highest in Terengganu with 42%, followed by Kedah (41%), Penang (38%), Selangor (36%), Negeri Sembilan (35)%) and Kelantan (34%).
A total of 9,773,571 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the six state elections.
Of the 97,388 eligible early voters comprising policemen, soldiers and their spouses, 72,554, or 74.5%, had cast their ballots on Aug 8.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
