HOT GAS OR NOT, ‘SEVERAL PAKATAN & BN GIANTS WILL FALL,’ PREDICTS SANUSI – EVEN AS VOTER TURNOUT HITS 38% AT NOON

Several PH, BN ‘giants’ will fall, says Sanusi

The PN election director bases his prediction on the ‘wave of support’ for the coalition throughout the campaigning period.

SIK: Perikatan Nasional election director Sanusi Nor says he expects several prominent Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional leaders contesting in the six state elections to lose.

He said his prediction is based on the “wave” of support for PN throughout the campaigning period.

“I see a huge wave of support for PN in all states. Several PN underdogs will win. Let’s wait for the results tonight,” he said after casting his ballot at the polling centre at SK Beris Jaya here today.

Sanusi, the caretaker Kedah menteri besar, also said he was confident of retaining his Jeniri seat.

“I feel calm and optimistic about winning,” he said, adding he did not see any indication that he would lose.

He said the reception to his campaign had been good, and he hoped this would translate into votes.

Sanusi also urged voters in the state to come out and vote.

As of 11am, Kedah has seen a voter turnout of 32%. Voting ends at 6pm. FMT