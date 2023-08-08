Hadi: Federal government can change if PN wins big

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has claimed that a major victory for Perikatan Nasional in the upcoming six state elections would also result in a change of the federal government.

Speaking during a ceramah in Rantau, Negeri Sembilan, last night, the PN deputy chairperson stressed that the coalition’s victory is of utmost importance to change the federal government.

“In these remaining six state elections, it is very important to get a victory for PN. We need a big win.

“InsyaAllah, we will have a clean sweep in Kelantan, Kedah, and Terengganu. We also want to win in Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

“If we win, then there will be a change of federal government. That is what it means,” Hadi told some 500 supporters at Merchant Square, Bandar Sendayan.

He said in order for PN to win big in the state polls, there is a heavy burden on Malay voters to come out and cast their ballots.

“Up to 90 percent of other races voted, Malays (only) 70 percent. We will lose our political power,” he claimed.

Last December, Hadi had made the same claim of a higher Chinese voters turnout, at the time attributing the lower Malay numbers to those who went for umrah in Mecca.

However, political analyst Bridget Welsh countered his claims with data that recorded a 69 percent Chinese voters turnout in the last 15th general election, compared to 78 percent of Malay voters.

Hadi was among the leaders responsible for instigating a change in the first Pakatan Harapan government in 2020, formed after the 14th general election.

He had previously on numerous occasions hinted at yet another change of administration, despite Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s repeated assurance that the state polls will have no impact on the stability of the federal government.

Hadi also claimed that such a change of government outside of a general election is a normal occurrence in politics.

Anwar’s unfulfilled promises

Meanwhile, the PAS president repeated his criticisms of Anwar’s administration, targeting alleged unfulfilled promises made by Pakatan Harapan.

“He’s saying things he cannot do. That if they (Harapan) win, petrol prices will go down in 24 hours, tolls will be abolished… many unfulfilled promises,” he said.

Hadi also quoted former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad who had in recent weeks described the government as a “kakistocracy”.

“What he (Anwar) does is attack this person, attack that person. Slander this person, slander that person. This is what we call a ‘kakistocracy’ – ruling using their feet (kaki) but no brains.

“Kicking here, kicking there… that is the administration. We can’t allow this to happen and we must fulfil our duty to create change,” he said.

Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu

Separately, Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu also said there are other ways the federal government can be changed, despite the enforcement of the anti-hopping law.

“Oh, there are many ways (to change government) in our country. Even with an anti-hopping law, there are other legal ways that can be used to change a federal or state government.

“There are legal ways under the Federal Constitution that can be done,” said Faizal. MKINI

