IN THE LAST LAP, HADI GOING ‘MENTAL’ WITH STRESS & DESPERATION? – INSISTS FEDERAL GOVT CAN CHANGE IF PN WINS BIG AT STATE POLLS – BUT HOLD YOUR HORSES, SAYS LAW MINISTER AZALINA – ‘I HAVE NEVER COME ACROSS SOMETHING LIKE THAT…I AM VERY PERPLEXED AT HOW THE (STATE ELECTION) RESULTS CAN CHANGE THE FEDERAL GOVT’
Hadi: Federal government can change if PN wins big
PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has claimed that a major victory for Perikatan Nasional in the upcoming six state elections would also result in a change of the federal government.
Speaking during a ceramah in Rantau, Negeri Sembilan, last night, the PN deputy chairperson stressed that the coalition’s victory is of utmost importance to change the federal government.
“In these remaining six state elections, it is very important to get a victory for PN. We need a big win.
“InsyaAllah, we will have a clean sweep in Kelantan, Kedah, and Terengganu. We also want to win in Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.
“If we win, then there will be a change of federal government. That is what it means,” Hadi told some 500 supporters at Merchant Square, Bandar Sendayan.
He said in order for PN to win big in the state polls, there is a heavy burden on Malay voters to come out and cast their ballots.
“Up to 90 percent of other races voted, Malays (only) 70 percent. We will lose our political power,” he claimed.
Last December, Hadi had made the same claim of a higher Chinese voters turnout, at the time attributing the lower Malay numbers to those who went for umrah in Mecca.
However, political analyst Bridget Welsh countered his claims with data that recorded a 69 percent Chinese voters turnout in the last 15th general election, compared to 78 percent of Malay voters.
Hadi was among the leaders responsible for instigating a change in the first Pakatan Harapan government in 2020, formed after the 14th general election.
He had previously on numerous occasions hinted at yet another change of administration, despite Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s repeated assurance that the state polls will have no impact on the stability of the federal government.
Hadi also claimed that such a change of government outside of a general election is a normal occurrence in politics.
Anwar’s unfulfilled promises
Meanwhile, the PAS president repeated his criticisms of Anwar’s administration, targeting alleged unfulfilled promises made by Pakatan Harapan.
“He’s saying things he cannot do. That if they (Harapan) win, petrol prices will go down in 24 hours, tolls will be abolished… many unfulfilled promises,” he said.
Hadi also quoted former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad who had in recent weeks described the government as a “kakistocracy”.
“What he (Anwar) does is attack this person, attack that person. Slander this person, slander that person. This is what we call a ‘kakistocracy’ – ruling using their feet (kaki) but no brains.
“Kicking here, kicking there… that is the administration. We can’t allow this to happen and we must fulfil our duty to create change,” he said.
Separately, Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu also said there are other ways the federal government can be changed, despite the enforcement of the anti-hopping law.
“Oh, there are many ways (to change government) in our country. Even with an anti-hopping law, there are other legal ways that can be used to change a federal or state government.
“There are legal ways under the Federal Constitution that can be done,” said Faizal. MKINI
Azalina: Nothing in Federal Constitution allows state election results to affect federal government
ALOR SETAR — There is no provision in the Federal Constitution that supports claims that the results of the state elections in six states this August 12 can lead to change in the federal government.
Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said expressed her surprise at how the matter could have been brought up and urged the parties pushing those claims to forward the provisions or laws that they were referring to.
“I have heard many people claiming this, I am very perplexed at how the (state election) results can change the federal government.
“I have read the Constitution many times, I have never come across something like that… maybe they have read some other kind of law,” she said during a media conference after visiting the Kedah Insolvency Department office here today.
Media outlets reported yesterday that PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang claimed that Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) victory in the six state elections would enable changes in the federal government.
Azalina also said that the anti-party hopping law that was gazetted through a Constitutional amendment prevented MPs from switching parties or bringing the seats they won under a party to be brought over to another party.
“If he switches party… it will trigger a by-election, that by-election is set in the Constitution, and it is not something easy or cheap.
“I want to state that Malaysians are quite tired of this, even with the elections in six states, what more a parliamentary by-election, we’ve just finished a general election in 2022, how many elections are we going to hold?” she asked as she pointed out that political leaders with such thinking will incur the wrath of Malaysians wishing for political stability and for the government to continue its work.
If the existing government can be retained for the next five years, it would allow government matters to be conducted well, including policy and financial issues, she added.
“That’s why, I myself as a minister in charge of legal matters, it is easier for me to settle cases, for instance the Sulu case, when I look at our country’s stability with a government that will last for five years. I can go to court with an easy heart, and I can conclude my cases properly.
“If we keep switching governments, changing prime ministers, I fear for the wide-reaching consequences and impact. When you change a PM, so does the Cabinet, and the policies as well,” she added. — Bernama