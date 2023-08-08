SEBERANG PERAI— Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called on two men wanted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in ongoing investigations that have been linked to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

The duo, one a lawyer and another a businessmen, were said to have left the country in May. One of them has been reported to be a son-in-law to PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“I heard yesterday that Muhyiddin’s son-in-law ran away when MACC went after him,” he told reporters after a meet-and-greet at Sungai Bakap in Penang.

He said that the son-in-law should have remained in the country to defend his innocence as it does not set a good example, especially as the amount of money that was said to have been misused was large.

“PN always claims they are clean but you look at the MACC statement, they investigated and they have proof so they went to arrest his son-in-law but he ran away,” Anwar said.

“They are the most involved in graft cases, they definitely can’t say they are bersih,” he said, using the Malay word meaning “clean”.

The MACC issued a statement yesterday saying it is looking for a businessman and a lawyer to assist in investigations into a corruption and embezzlement case in the registration, recruitment and biometric storage of foreign workers in a ministry.

It added that one of the men is a son-in-law of a former prime minister. MM

Muhyiddin challenged to reveal son-in-law’s whereabouts

Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin needs to explain to Malaysians about the corruption case involving migrant worker registration by the MACC and the alleged involvement of his son-in-law. Pakatan Harapan communications director Fahmi Fadzil said the former prime minister should not remain silent but needs to immediately explain the case and inform the MACC about the current whereabouts of his son-in-law. "Muhyiddin has to answer about this issue. If (his son-in-law) is innocent, why run… he needs to answer and I challenge Tan Sri to assist the MACC to locate his son-in-law to facilitate investigations," Fahmi said. He was speaking during the Arus Merah Kuning ceramah in Meru, Selangor, last night. Media outlets reported earlier yesterday that the MACC was tracking down two individuals, Muhammad Adlan Berhan, 48, and Mansoor Saat, 69, to assist in investigations into the registration, recruitment, and biometric storage of migrant worker data by a ministry. Checks of records by the commission revealed that both men left Malaysia on May 17 and 21 respectively, with no records of them returning so far. In other developments, Fahmi, who is also the communications and digital minister, said setting up coalition governments at the state levels after elections this Aug 12 will allow more public issues to be solved. "In the context of telecommunications for instance, if there's a problem, I can immediately take action to solve it with industry players… the same platform will definitely benefit the people immensely," he said. Voters in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, and Negeri Sembilan will go to the polls to elect their new state governments this Saturday, with early voting taking place today. BERNAMA MACC on the hunt for duo, including Muhyiddin's son-in-law The MACC is on the hunt for two individuals to assist in investigations into a project regarding the registration and storage of biometric information for foreign workers. One of them is Muhammad Adlan Berhan, 48, who is Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin's son-in-law. Muhammad Adlan's last known address was Lot 65, Sunway Kiara Hills, Jalan 32/70A Desa Sri Hartamas, Kuala Lumpur. The second individual is Mansoor Saat, 69, with a last known address at 5, Jalan SS19/1C, Subang Jaya, Selangor. According to the MACC, the duo had left the country on May 17 and 21 respectively. There was no record of them returning to the country. Anyone with further information about the duo can contact investigating officer Nur Muhammad Amin Jamaluddin at 03 8870 0799 or 016 4322 699 or at amin.jamaluddin@sprm.gov.my. Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin In February, Muhyiddin has denied allegations that Adlan or any of his family members were involved in IRIS Corporation Bhd, which won the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISE). The contract was awarded in March 2021 and was valued at RM1.2 billion. Muhyiddin said he was not involved in the award of the project because it was handled by the Finance Ministry through open tender. Earlier this year, there were news reports which claimed that the MACC was investigating alleged improprieties in the award of the NIISE project

