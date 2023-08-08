WHAT! MUHYIDDIN TO ‘FIND A WAY’ TO OUST ZAHID FOR BRINGING DISASTER TO UMNO? – ISN’T IT BETTER FOR MUHYIDDIN TO FIND A WAY TO BRING HIS FUGITIVE SON-IN-LAW BACK TO MALAYSIA TO FACE THE LAW FOR CORRUPTION CHARGES – AND HELP TO CLEANSE BERSATU’S ‘DIRTY PARTY’ IMAGE?

Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin needs to explain to Malaysians about the corruption case involving migrant worker registration by the MACC and the alleged involvement of his son-in-law.

Pakatan Harapan communications director Fahmi Fadzil said the former prime minister should not remain silent but needs to immediately explain the case and inform the MACC about the current whereabouts of his son-in-law.

“Muhyiddin has to answer about this issue. If (his son-in-law) is innocent, why run… he needs to answer and I challenge Tan Sri to assist the MACC to locate his son-in-law to facilitate investigations,” Fahmi said.

He was speaking during the Arus Merah Kuning ceramah in Meru, Selangor, last night.

Media outlets reported earlier yesterday that the MACC was tracking down two individuals, Muhammad Adlan Berhan, 48, and Mansoor Saat, 69, to assist in investigations into the registration, recruitment, and biometric storage of migrant worker data by a ministry.

Checks of records by the commission revealed that both men left Malaysia on May 17 and 21 respectively, with no records of them returning so far.

In other developments, Fahmi, who is also the communications and digital minister, said setting up coalition governments at the state levels after elections this Aug 12 will allow more public issues to be solved.

“In the context of telecommunications for instance, if there’s a problem, I can immediately take action to solve it with industry players… the same platform will definitely benefit the people immensely,” he said.

Voters in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, and Negeri Sembilan will go to the polls to elect their new state governments this Saturday, with early voting taking place today. BERNAMA