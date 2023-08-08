‘NO COMMENT’, ‘NO COMMENT’ – BOTH MUHYIDDIN & SANUSI GO MUM – EX-PM ON THE WHEREABOUTS OF HIS FUGITIVE SON-IN-LAW WHO FLED OVERSEAS TO ESCAPE ARREST BY THE MACC – WHILE KEDAH MB STILL ‘SHELL-SHOCKED’ BY VINCENT TAN’S RM200 MIL LEGAL SUIT

Sinar Harian reported that Muhyiddin was met by reporters in Shah Alam while on the campaign trail for PN’s Batu Tiga candidate Rina Harun.

“No comment,” Muhyiddin was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, the MACC said it is on the hunt for two individuals, Adlan and Mansoor Saat, to facilitate its ongoing probe into a project regarding the registration and storage of biometric information for foreign workers. MKINI

Case is developing, no further comment, says Sanusi over Vincent Tan’s legal suit

ALOR STAR: Caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has refused to respond to business tycoon Tan Sri Vincent Tan’s legal suit against him over allegedly defamatory claims involving the Selangor Maritime Gate (SMG) project.

Sanusi said he preferred not to comment as the “case is developing” and more documents would be exposed very soon.

“(The) case is developing, more documents are being exposed. We shall see in the next couple of days. No further comment,” Sanusi told reporters after campaigning for Perikatan Nasional’s candidate for the Alor Mengkudu seat, Mohd Radhi Mat Din, who is a Kedah football legend.

Present was state Pas commissioner Datuk Ahmad Yahaya, who is also Kedah PN deputy chairman.

Yesterday, it was reported that Tan, the founder and advisor of Berjaya Corporation Bhd issued a letter of demand to Sanusi, demanding a public apology over his remarks on the SMG project.

Tan as well as Berjaya Land Bhd are also demanding RM200 million in compensation.

The company, in a statement released yesterday claimed that Sanusi’s statements have tarnished Berjaya Land’s integrity, credit, reputation and image.

Sanusi was given until today to apologise failing which the company said it would proceed with legal action.

During the Jelajah Mega PN Best/ Sayangi Kedah Sejahtera mega tour on Aug 2, Sanusi, who is also PN election director, allegedly delivered a speech that was deemed politically motivated and slanderous.

Sanusi was alleged to have made false and baseless allegations against Tan and Berjaya Land, implicating them in relation to the SMG project.

Besides Tan, caretaker Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has also threatened to take legal action against Sanusi for implicating him in the issue.

He was reported as saying that the issue raised by Sanusi related to the river cleaning project in the Klang River had actually been answered many times in the Selangor State Assembly and the issue was being ‘recycled’ for the state election. NST

MKINI / NST

.