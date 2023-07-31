CIVIL WAR ERUPTS IN PAS – HADI & CO SLAP ON GAG – EVEN AS TOP PARTY LEADERS ARE ACCUSED OF TRYING TO END PARTY ICON NIK AZIZ’S LEGACY – BY DROPPING HIS SON NIK ABDUH IN THE PAST 2 ELECTIONS – ‘STOP MAKING STATEMENTS ABOUT THE PN SELECTION OF STATE ELECTION CANDIDATES OR FACE DISCIPLINARY ACTION,’ WAS PAS SEC-GEN
PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan in a statement last night said any questions or disputes that arise must be resolved through internal channels.
“In this case, all members must remember that the candidates’ selection process for Parliament and state assemblies was done according to clear provisions under the party’s constitution, not on demands, pressure, or influence of any parties.
“The process must go through many levels comprising the Syura Ulamak Council, PAS central working committee, and the PAS election department, taking into account various views in the party,” he said.
“Therefore, any statements linked to such matters, more so those that could risk affecting support for PAS-Perikatan Nasional, must be stopped immediately to prevent PAS’ disciplinary authorities from initiating a proceeding,” said Takiyuddin.
While Takiyuddin did not refer to any specific incidents, his statement followed two recent internal disputes that went viral – on PAS’ candidate in Chempaka, Kelantan, and its move to make way for Gerakan president Dominic Lau to contest in Bayan Lepas, Penang.
In Chempaka, PAS member Nik Din Nik Mat, a younger brother of the late former Kelantan menteri besar Nik Abdul Aziz, has urged voters to reject PAS vice-president Mohd Amar Abdullah in Panchor.
This was as he accused Mohd Amar of being the alleged “mastermind” behind the absence of Nik Aziz’s son, Nik Mohammad Abduh’s name from PN’s list of candidates.
Over in Penang, PAS state secretary Iszuree Ismail in a now-deleted Facebook statement had said it was not true that the party had given up a Malay-majority seat to be contested by a non-Muslim.
Instead, he claimed to have evidence to show that the move was done by the PN central leadership. MKINI
PAS veep denies preventing Nik Abduh from standing in polls
Amar Nik Abdullah says Nik Abduh Nik Aziz’s name was never in the list of potential candidates for the Chempaka state seat.
PETALING JAYA: Amar Nik Abdullah has denied claims that he was behind the decision to exclude Nik Abduh, son of the late PAS spiritual adviser Nik Aziz Nik Mat, from the Kelantan state elections.
The PAS vice-president said Nik Abduh’s name was never in the list of potential candidates for the Chempaka state seat, Berita Harian reported.
Yesterday, Nik Aziz’s brother Nik Din, said his nephew, the former Bachok MP, was supposed to be a candidate in the state assembly elections but was denied the opportunity.
In response, Amar questioned where Nik Din had obtained such information.
“It is slanderous to claim that I stood in the way (of Nik Abduh’s candidacy) when he (Nik Din) was never involved in any PAS leadership meetings, nor does he hold any position in the party,” he was quoted as saying.
In a video clip making the rounds on social media, Nik Din earlier claimed that PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang had personally requested for Nik Abduh to be named as a candidate in the state elections.
However, his candidacy was rejected by Amar, who is also the caretaker Kelantan deputy menteri besar, Nik Din said.
According to Amar, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man had also explained that Nik Abduh did not wish to contest in the state elections, preferring to focus on managing religious schools.
“So why must others make such allegations (that I stood in the way of his candidacy). This is not right,” he said.
Yesterday, Berita Harian quoted Tuan Ibrahim as saying that Nik Abduh was not nominated as a candidate as the latter had rejected two seats that were offered to him.
The daily also quoted Nik Abduh as saying that he had accepted the party’s decision. FMT
Nik Abduh must leave PAS to stay relevant, says analyst
The son of the late Nik Aziz Nik Mat is not contesting in the Kelantan polls, and was dropped as a candidate in GE15.
Political observer Sayuti Omar said Nik Abduh’s standing in PAS is fading by the day after not being nominated to defend his Bachok parliamentary seat in the last general election (GE15) or as a candidate in the Aug 12 state polls.
“If Nik Abduh doesn’t do something, he will continue to be sidelined in politics. Without any posts or positions, it would be tough for him to continue his father’s (the late PAS spiritual adviser Nik Aziz Nik Mat) legacy as Nik Abduh is the (most prominent politician) left in the family.” FMT
