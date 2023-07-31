CIVIL WAR ERUPTS IN PAS – HADI & CO SLAP ON GAG – EVEN AS TOP PARTY LEADERS ARE ACCUSED OF TRYING TO END PARTY ICON NIK AZIZ’S LEGACY – BY DROPPING HIS SON NIK ABDUH IN THE PAST 2 ELECTIONS – ‘STOP MAKING STATEMENTS ABOUT THE PN SELECTION OF STATE ELECTION CANDIDATES OR FACE DISCIPLINARY ACTION,’ WAS PAS SEC-GEN

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan in a statement last night said any questions or disputes that arise must be resolved through internal channels.

“In this case, all members must remember that the candidates’ selection process for Parliament and state assemblies was done according to clear provisions under the party’s constitution, not on demands, pressure, or influence of any parties.

“The process must go through many levels comprising the Syura Ulamak Council, PAS central working committee, and the PAS election department, taking into account various views in the party,” he said.

“Therefore, any statements linked to such matters, more so those that could risk affecting support for PAS-Perikatan Nasional, must be stopped immediately to prevent PAS’ disciplinary authorities from initiating a proceeding,” said Takiyuddin.

While Takiyuddin did not refer to any specific incidents, his statement followed two recent internal disputes that went viral – on PAS’ candidate in Chempaka, Kelantan, and its move to make way for Gerakan president Dominic Lau to contest in Bayan Lepas, Penang.

In Chempaka, PAS member Nik Din Nik Mat, a younger brother of the late former Kelantan menteri besar Nik Abdul Aziz, has urged voters to reject PAS vice-president Mohd Amar Abdullah in Panchor.

This was as he accused Mohd Amar of being the alleged “mastermind” behind the absence of Nik Aziz’s son, Nik Mohammad Abduh’s name from PN’s list of candidates.

Over in Penang, PAS state secretary Iszuree Ismail in a now-deleted Facebook statement had said it was not true that the party had given up a Malay-majority seat to be contested by a non-Muslim.

Instead, he claimed to have evidence to show that the move was done by the PN central leadership. MKINI