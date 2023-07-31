RED-HOT ANGER IN KELANTAN AT HOW PAS IS ILL-TREATING THE FAMILY OF NIK AZIZ – ‘THIS WILL BE THE HARDEST PERIOD FOR ME AND MY MOTHER’ – SON NIK ABDUH TO ‘FAST & REST’ FROM POLITICS AFTER SHOCK SNUBBING BY PAS

Undermining Nik Aziz’s legacy will diminish PN’s chance in Kelantan state polls

ALOR STAR: The alleged internal disputes within Pas, particularly concerning the legacy of the late Pas spiritual leader Tan Sri Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat, will diminish Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) chances in Kelantan for the upcoming state elections.

Kedah Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar said history will repeat itself, and the people of Kelantan will reject Pas on polling day this August 12, embracing ‘Cah keting’ (beheading) against the party.

This came following Pas’s decision to exclude Nik Mohamad Abduh, Nik Aziz’s son as a candidate which was purportedly planned by caretaker Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

“I believe they will not only reject Nik Amar but also Pas and Perikatan Nasional. The political landscape in Kelantan is quite different. There’s a term ‘Cah keting,’ which means beheading.

“This has happened before under Nik Aziz’s leadership, not because of his leadership abilities but because the candidates were not concerned about the people.

“And the extent of this is that Pas only managed to secure one seat with just a small majority victory,” he told reporters during his campaign trail here today.

On Saturday, Amar described the accusation made against him made by a brother of the late Nik Abdul Aziz as slander.

He also denied that he had anything to do with the decision to drop Nik Mohamad Abduh as a candidate.

He was commenting on news reports on a 158-second viral video which featured Nik Aziz’s younger brother Nik Din Nik Mat .

In the video, Nik Din questioned why Nik Mohamad Abduh was not on the party’s list of election candidates.

He also claimed that Mohd Amar was the mastermind in dropping Nik Mohamad Abduh’s name from the Perikatan Nasional candidates list.

Meanwhile, Mahfuz expressed his disappointment and surprise over Pas’s undermining of the late Nik Aziz’s legacy.

“For me, despite having differences in opinions and thoughts with him, Nik Abduh carries the same personality of the late Tok Guru Nik Aziz with his firm and gentle character.

“Unfortunately, we can see that Pas leadership seems to disregard the legacy of Tok Guru Nik Aziz as if they want to erase his legacy,” he added.

Yesterday, Pas secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan announced a gag order on all party members regarding statements related to election candidates. The gag order is believed to be linked to the disputes within Pas regarding Nik Mohamad Abduh’s candidacy, who was not listed as a candidate for the state election in Kelantan.

On Friday, Pas deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man clarified that Nik Mohamad Abduh was not nominated for a state seat in Kelantan after he declined two offered seats.

Takiyuddin, who is the Member of Parliament for Kota Baru, stressed that any statements concerning the party’s internal issues, especially regarding candidate selection, that might jeopardise support for Pas and Perikatan Nasional (PN), should be immediately halted. NST

Nik Abduh to take a break from politics after ‘snubbing’ by PAS

PETALING JAYA: Former PAS MP Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz has announced he will step down from politics for a while after being snubbed by his party in the upcoming Kelantan state election.

The son of former PAS spiritual leader, the late Tan Sri Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat, made the announcement via a Facebook post Monday (July 31), saying it was the most difficult moment for him.

“I will be fasting and resting from our country’s politics for a while. This will be the hardest period for me and my mother.

“May PAS grow stronger with the best leadership to drive the country’s future,” the former party Youth chief added.

This comes after PAS’ surprising decision on Thursday (July 27) to leave out Nik Mohamad Abduh’s name from its candidate list for the upcoming state polls, despite earlier assurances by PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin on July 11 that he would be picked to contest.

The decision has since sparked allegations that the decision was made to suppress the legacy of Nik Mohamad’s late father, who was also former Kelantan mentri besar and is still held in high regard by many.

Nik Mohamad Abduh, who is also a PAS central committee member, had said on Friday (July 28) that he was disappointed over being dropped but accepted the party’s will with an open heart. ANN

