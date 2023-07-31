BOMBSHELL – PAS WILL BE THE FIRST TO ‘DOUBLE-CROSS’ MAHATHR & MUHYIDDIN – IF THE EXTREMIST PARTY CAN BACKSTAB THE FAMILY OF ITS OWN LEGENDARY ICON NIK AZIZ, WHO ARE ‘KAFIR’ DR M & ‘CIRIT’ MUHYIDDIN TO THEM

PAS will be first to double-cross Dr M and Muhyiddin, says Puad

PETALING JAYA: PAS will stab Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in the back before either leader can do the same to the Islamist party, says Umno supreme council member Datuk Puad Zarkashi.

Puad said this in a Facebook post, commenting on an old video of Dr Mahathir talking about the pain of being “backstabbed” by Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin for the prime minister’s post in 2020.

“Tun M said Muhyiddin backstabbed him. After this both will stab PAS. But PAS will stab them first,” he said in the post on Monday (July 31).

In the aftermath of the Sheraton Move which toppled the Pakatan Harapan government in February 2020 and Dr Mahathir’s departure from Bersatu – a party he founded with Muhyiddin – it appears as if the two former premiers have buried the hatchet.

It was reported on July 5 that Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin met to discuss the agenda to unite the Malay community.

Malay Proclamation secretariat chairman Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan said the almost two-hour meeting between the two was to ensure the continuity of the struggle to empower the community.

Dr Mahathir also made an appearance at a PAS event last week.

In a separate post, Puad also said his former Umno colleagues Tan Sri Noh Omar and Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who are now supporting Perikatan, are still hesitant to praise PAS and Bersatu despite the transition.

“Their stale narrative is ‘No DAP, No Anwar’. But there is no mention of ‘No Bersatu’. All because there is still anger and vengeance.

“They are still disgusted (geli) by the thought of complimenting PAS and Bersatu,” he said.

He said these leaders have been campaigning by attacking Umno, when they should instead be riding on the positive aspects of Perikatan.

“When you support the opponent, talk about their strengths. Noh can talk about how good Muhyiddin and PN are. How well Muhyiddin had suspended Parliament and managed the movement control order,” he said, adding that Annuar could talk about PAS from the aspect of spirituality. – ANN

Nik Aziz’s kin claims PAS veep masterminded against Nik Abduh

A sibling of the late PAS Spiritual leader Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat has accused PAS vice-president Mohd Amar Abdullah of being the “mastermind” in the absence of Nik Mohammad Abduh Nik Aziz’s name from Perikatan Nasional’s candidate’s list.