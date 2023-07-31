BOMBSHELL – PAS WILL BE THE FIRST TO ‘DOUBLE-CROSS’ MAHATHR & MUHYIDDIN – IF THE EXTREMIST PARTY CAN BACKSTAB THE FAMILY OF ITS OWN LEGENDARY ICON NIK AZIZ, WHO ARE ‘KAFIR’ DR M & ‘CIRIT’ MUHYIDDIN TO THEM
PAS will be first to double-cross Dr M and Muhyiddin, says Puad
PETALING JAYA: PAS will stab Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in the back before either leader can do the same to the Islamist party, says Umno supreme council member Datuk Puad Zarkashi.
Puad said this in a Facebook post, commenting on an old video of Dr Mahathir talking about the pain of being “backstabbed” by Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin for the prime minister’s post in 2020.
“Tun M said Muhyiddin backstabbed him. After this both will stab PAS. But PAS will stab them first,” he said in the post on Monday (July 31).
In the aftermath of the Sheraton Move which toppled the Pakatan Harapan government in February 2020 and Dr Mahathir’s departure from Bersatu – a party he founded with Muhyiddin – it appears as if the two former premiers have buried the hatchet.
It was reported on July 5 that Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin met to discuss the agenda to unite the Malay community.
Malay Proclamation secretariat chairman Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan said the almost two-hour meeting between the two was to ensure the continuity of the struggle to empower the community.
Dr Mahathir also made an appearance at a PAS event last week.
In a separate post, Puad also said his former Umno colleagues Tan Sri Noh Omar and Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who are now supporting Perikatan, are still hesitant to praise PAS and Bersatu despite the transition.
“Their stale narrative is ‘No DAP, No Anwar’. But there is no mention of ‘No Bersatu’. All because there is still anger and vengeance.
“They are still disgusted (geli) by the thought of complimenting PAS and Bersatu,” he said.
He said these leaders have been campaigning by attacking Umno, when they should instead be riding on the positive aspects of Perikatan.
“When you support the opponent, talk about their strengths. Noh can talk about how good Muhyiddin and PN are. How well Muhyiddin had suspended Parliament and managed the movement control order,” he said, adding that Annuar could talk about PAS from the aspect of spirituality. – ANN
Nik Aziz’s kin claims PAS veep masterminded against Nik Abduh
When contacted, Nik Din Nik Mat confirmed a two-minute thirty-three-second video showing him questioning Nik Amar, on Nik Abduh being dropped from contesting in N6 Chempaka.
“Yes, the video is real. I cannot accept what has been done by Nik Amar to Nik Abduh.
“So I urge all voters to not vote for Nik Amar in this state election,” he told Malaysiakini today.
Nik Amar, the incumbent Kelantan deputy menteri besar, will defend N7 Panchor for the fifth term.
In a video viralled earlier today, Nik Din said he was puzzled over how Nik Abduh was not fielded in Chempaka.
This was because he had personally met with PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang on June 23 and assured Nik Abduh’s candidacy in the seat once held by Nik Aziz as then menteri besar.
“Hadi informed that the party needed Nik Abduh as he is intelligent, works well, and speaks up in Parliament.
“So I’m surprised to see Nik Abduh was not fielded in Chempaka. When in fact, tok guru (Abdul Hadi) had written a letter to Kelantan PAS commissioner (Ahmad Yakob) for the seat to be given to Nik Abduh, but he (Nik Amar) rejected,” said Nik Din.
“…I see his (Nik Abduh) name is not there, I was puzzled but I suspected no one else.
“This is Nik Amar’s wicked plan, he did not want to give the seat to Nik Abduh and the word reached me that he did not want the family of Nik Aziz to establish themselves in Pengkalan Chepa,” said Nik Din in the video.
Both Chempaka and Panchor are under the Pengkalan Chepa parliament seat, where Nik Amar leads the local PAS division.
Malaysiakini previously quoted sources who indicated that Pengkalan Chepa PAS had rejected Nik Abduh’s candidacy.
Eventually, Nik Baharum Nik Abdullah was announced as PN’s candidate to replace incumbent Fathman Mahmood.
Meanwhile, Nik Din in the video also urged voters to reject Nik Amar in Panchor.
“I urge all of you not to vote for Nik Amar this time. Let him lose and feel it.
“Whoever is listening to this video, do not vote for Nik Amar. If we vote (for him) that means we support his wickedness. It is people like him who are destroying PAS,” said Nik Din. MKINI
