SANUSI’S KEDAH IS FALLING – PAKATAN-UMNO NOW NECK TO NECK WITH PN-PAS – AS WINDS OF CHANGE SWEEP THROUGH KEDAH, BLOWING AWAY PN’S TOXIC ‘GREEN WAVE’ – ‘IT WAS PAKATAN WHICH FORMED THE STATE GOVT BEFORE PAS TOOK OVER MIDWAY. THE WAVE FROM GE15 IS NO LONGER THERE & WE HAVE REVERTED TO THE PREVIOUS SITUATION’

BN forecast: No wind behind PN’s sails, neck-and-neck in Kedah

The “giant wave” which swept through Kedah in the last general election has receded, according to state BN chairperson Mahdzir Khalid.

In last November’s national polls, Perikatan Nasional won 13 of the 14 parliamentary seats in the state. Among the notable casualties were former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his son Mukhriz, who served as menteri besar twice. Both father and son lost their deposits.

On a personal note, Mahdzir said he is confident that the winds of change would blow through Kedah on Aug 12, when the state and five others hold their respective polls.

“The wave which occurred last year was immense, to the point that it enabled PN to garner a lot of votes.

“But in the 14th general election (in 2018) before the wave appeared, PAS only won 15 (state seats) and could not form the (state) government.

“At the time, it was Pakatan Harapan which formed the (state) government before PAS took over midway through. The wave from GE15 is no longer there and we have reverted to the previous situation,” he added in a statement.

In the 2008 election, BN was dethroned after Harapan won 18 of the 36 seats and PAS, 15.

However, the Harapan-led state government collapsed in 2020, resulting in PAS leader Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor replacing Mukhriz as menteri besar.

Between service and sentiment

Without the wind blowing their sails, Mahdzir said it would be a close race and the people can tell the difference between the service rendered to them by BN and PN elected representatives.

“In the last GE, there was no ordinary wind, it was a typhoon on the side of PN.

“Voters cast their ballots not on the service (of the elected representatives) but more because of sentiment, which is to reject BN regardless of the candidate.

“This is the reason I often remind voters to make their decision based on the service provided and not because of waves.

“Think again about the benefits of just riding the wave without evaluating other aspects,” he cautioned.

BN, which is now in an alliance with Harapan and part of the federal coalition government, will be fielding 15 candidates whereas Harapan, 16 for this election. MKINI

Jeneri hopeful Khizri claims some calling him ‘khinzir’

5.45pm: Sik, Kedah – At a ceramah, Jeneri BN candidate Muhamad Khizri Abu Kassim calls on candidates and supporters to not resort to “below the belt” moves.

Without naming names, he claims that some quarters were ridiculing his name by calling him “khinzir” – the Malay word for pig.

“I was shown a video where I saw this and was shocked why it had to go to such an extent. As a Muslim, such terms should not be used against not only me but anybody.

“I don’t want trouble with anyone, but please don’t resort to such tactics and name-calling. I believe voters will know best,” he is quoted as saying by The Vibes.

“I have a family, a father and a mother who gave me a nice name. Let us respect and be good to each other, regardless of any political divide,” he adds. MKINI

