RUDE AWAKENING FOR SANUSI, WHO THOUGHT HE WAS SO POPULAR WITH MALAY VOTERS – JEERS & SHOUTS OF ‘PENIPU’ & ‘KEPALA BAPAK HANG’ GREET KEDAH MB, DROWNING OUT THE CHEERS OF HIS SUPPORTERS – ‘I’M NOT WORRIED,’ CLAIMS SANUSI – YET HIS STRESS SHOWS THROUGH AS HE TRIES TO COPY-CAT ANWAR’S HAND GESTURES & EVEN TRIES TO SUCK UP TO PAKATAN-UMNO SUPPORTERS DESPITE THEIR MOCKING HIM AS A FOOL & POLITICAL CLOWN

Sanusi greeted with jeers, supporters respond with ‘takbir’

Sanusi Nor was charged with two counts of sedition against royalty two weeks ago.

PETALING JAYA: PAS leader Sanusi Nor was accompanied by thousands of Perikatan Nasional (PN) supporters as he submitted his nomination papers for the Jeneri seat in Kedah this morning.

As he entered the nomination centre at the Sik district agriculture office, he was greeted with chants of “tolak Sanusi” (reject Sanusi) from Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) supporters.

The caretaker Kedah menteri besar calmly waved his hands at them, a gesture resembling that of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in a photo from the late 1990s, at the start of the “reformasi” movement.

PN supporters then responded to the jeers with shouts of “takbir” and “salawat”.

Sanusi was charged at the Selayang sessions court two weeks ago with two counts of making seditious statements against royalty.

The charges are related to a speech he made at a ceramah in Gombak, Selangor, on July 11.

The PN election director pleaded not guilty to the charges, claiming that his arrest was politically motivated.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man was also reported to have said that Sanusi will remain a candidate for the Kedah state election since his court case will only commence in October.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said Sanusi will be called in to give his statement in its investigation into alleged corruption and illegal rare earth elements mining in Kedah.

Sanusi is seeking to defend his Jeneri seat for a second term. FMT

‘I’m not worried’ – Sanusi on allegations against him

12.25pm: Sik, Kedah – Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor is unperturbed by the controversies and allegations he faces.

“I’m not worried. The controversies (in question) is just hearsay,” he tells reporters when met after nominations earlier.

Sanusi adds that he wouldn’t respond to baseless allegations.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has been accusing the incumbent of stealing rare earth elements in Bukit Enggang, Sik. MKINI

Handshakes and insults – Sanusi greets rival supporters

11.20am: Sik, Kedah – Caretaker Kedah menteri besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor approaches Harapan-BN supporters to greet them.

He manages to shake some of their hands, but is also bombarded with insults such as “penipu” (liar) and “kepala bapak hang”. The latter is a phrase Sanusi is known for using.

The police then form a line between the supporters and Sanusi to ensure that the situation does not escalate.

As he leaves the area, the incumbent Jeneri assemblyperson is accompanied by his supporters, who chant, “PN menang” (PN wins). MKINI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

.