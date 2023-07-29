‘KEPALA BAPAK HANG’ OR NOT, SANUSI TRIES TO SHOW A MORE CIVILISED FACE – GREETS & TRIES TO SHAKE HANDS WITH PAKATAN-UMNO SUPPORTERS – BUT AFTER WEEKS OF INSULTING THEM, THEY TURN ON THE INSINCERE KEDAH MB WITH ‘PENIPU’ EVEN AS HIS SUPPORTERS CHANT BACK ‘PN MENANG’

Handshakes and insults – Sanusi greets rival supporters

11.20am: Sik, Kedah – Caretaker Kedah menteri besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor approaches Harapan-BN supporters to greet them.

He manages to shake some of their hands, but is also bombarded with insults such as “penipu” (liar) and “kepala bapak hang”. The latter is a phrase Sanusi is known for using.

The police then form a line between the supporters and Sanusi to ensure that the situation does not escalate.

As he leaves the area, the incumbent Jeneri assemblyperson is accompanied by his supporters, who chant, “PN menang” (PN wins). MKINI

Tok Mat, Sanusi, Loke in straight fights

The party leaders are hoping to defend their seats in the Aug 12 state elections.