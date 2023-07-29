‘HEART ATTACK’ FOR MUHYIDDIN & PN – AS MASSIVE CROWDS TURN UP TO BACK ANWAR & PAKATAN-UMNO – UNITY GOVT IS HERE TO STAY FOR THE NEXT 30 TO 40 YEARS, PREDICTS S’GOR MB – ‘UNITY GOVT IS PRODUCING RESULTS SINCE COMING TO POWER’

GOMBAK: Within just seven months of coming into power, the unity government has started producing results, says caretaker Selangor mentri besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Speaking to reporters after his nomination for the Sungai Tua seat, the Selangor Pakatan Harapan chairman said this was evident through the strengthening of the ringgit and stabilisation of goods prices among others.

“It has just (been) 6-7 months but we (produced) results just a few weeks before the election,” he said.

On Pakatan’s new ally Barisan Nasional, he said the unity government has the potential to be a stable administration for decades to come.

“I believe the backlash is there but if we manage to coordinate and convey our message properly this will become a new wave of unity and the unity government can be a coalition which is stable for the next 30-40 years,” he added.

Ada yang balik awal lepas tengok video ni. pic.twitter.com/SmYLZYYJMN — HermyR (@HermyRahim) July 29, 2023

Amirudin will be facing a three-cornered fight with Perikatan Nasional’s Muhammad Hanif Jamaluddin and independent Suman Gopal.

Nominations for the 245 seats in the six state polls concluded at 10 am Saturday (July 29) and polling is scheduled for Aug 12. ANN

ANN / TWITTER.COM

.