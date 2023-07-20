IN GLITZY CEREMONY, TESLA LAUNCHES ITS FIRST ELECTRIC MODEL Y SUV IN MALAYSIA – DELIVERY TO BEGIN EARLY 2024

KUALA LUMPUR — Tesla today unveiled its all-new electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), the Model Y in Malaysia.
Tesla regional director Isabel Fan expressed her excitement to unveil the new model and said the car represents a critical step in Tesla’s mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.
“Tesla is not only a car manufacturer but also an energy solution.”
Fan said to date, Tesla has delivered four million vehicles to their customers across the world, out of which 1.3 million units were delivered last year alone.
“We now have a production capacity of two million vehicles annually at our four manufacturing facilities across the world.”
Fan said she is grateful for the support and willingness from the Malaysian government in facilitating Tesla’s debut in the country.
“As the Prime Minister [Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim] announced, we will be having our headquarters at Cyberjaya.
“We are keen to hire local talents to be a part of our team in Malaysia and facilitate knowledge transfer.”
She said the company is committed to help drive a zero emission and greener future for Malaysia.
As part of its commitment to Malaysia, Fan said the company will have a comprehensive development plan for experience centre, service and support as well as charging infrastructure here.
According to her, there are 12 supercharger stations in the pipeline along the North-South Expressway.
She also unveiled the country’s first indoor charging station at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur with eight superchargers.
Starting at RM199,000, customers will begin receiving Model Y in early 2024.
Fan, however, declined to disclose the number of pre-orders for the Malaysian market.
In line with Malaysia’s goal to promote low-carbon mobility and support the electric vehicle industry, Tesla customers will enjoy full import and excise duties exemption for newly registered zero-emission vehicles.
Additionally, customers can benefit from 100 per cent road tax exemption and individual income tax relief of up to RM2,500 on expenses related to EV charging facilities for assessment year of 2023.
The launch event was also attended by Investment, Trade and Industry deputy minister Liew Chin Tong. MM
Here’s what you can expect from Tesla’s newly-launched Model Y in Malaysia (VIDEO)
KUALA LUMPUR — Tesla’s much-anticipated debut in Malaysia finally took place with the launch of its Model Y at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.
The all-new electric compact car is designed and built as Tesla’s first mass-market sports utility electric vehicle.
The model comes in three ranges of rear-wheel drive, long-range and performance with starting prices of RM199,000, RM246,000 and RM288,000 respectively.
The specs show that Model Y has a performance upgrade with increased top speed from 217kmh to 250kmh.
Here’s a low-down of what you can expect from the model:
Highly tech-dependent
Tesla aims to champion technology and introduce futuristic features to the driving experience.
Therefore, a visually-prominent feature of the interior is its expansive 15-inch touchscreen.
The car’s interior follows a simplistic concept with very few buttons to distract the driver or passengers.
Once you are seated in the car, your attention is immediately drawn to the dashboard screen which plays an important role.
Your surroundings will be visualised in real-time while you drive.
You will also get to see the speed limit signs, upcoming traffic control signals, pedestrians, cyclists and hazards in a 360-degree surround view.
The screen also offers infotainment features similar to most modern vehicles.
Basic autopilot and other features
The model is equipped with a basic autopilot feature that enables the vehicle to steer, accelerate and brake automatically for other vehicles and pedestrians within its lane.
It also comes with wireless software updates to bring you new features, higher performance and better safety over time.
Tesla Model Y offers ample storage space in its front and back trunks.
Ample storage space
Model Y has an advantage for travellers and families with its storage capacity.
The car comes with 2,100 litres of cargo space accessible via front and back trunks.
The centre console also has space to charge two phones at once on a non-slip, contoured surface.
Charging may still be a challenge for now
While Tesla is a fully electric car, the availability of charging facilities is vital for car owners to ensure their usage is uninterrupted.
Tesla regional director Isabel Fan reiterated the company’s commitment to establishing charging infrastructure across the country.
She said at the moment there are plans to build 12 charging stations across the North-South Expressway.
The company has also set up the country’s first indoor charging station at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.
The pre-sale for the model has already started with cars expected to arrive in early 2024.
The model is available in five different colours namely; pearl white multi-coat, solid black, midnight silver metallic, deep blue metallic and red multi-coat.
The interior comes in either all-black or black and white. MM
