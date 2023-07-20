Sanusi was appointed as an honorary first admiral of the Royal Malaysian Navy Volunteer Reserve in 2021, but Saifuddin pointed out that the sultan is the captain-in-chief of the entire navy.

“Sanusi has an honorary (rank); he is not in the navy, but he has an honorary (rank). The Selangor sultan is its chief.

“Suddenly he has gone to insult his majesty, so I believe it is time for the Armed Forces Council to review Sanusi’s honorary privileges because perhaps it’s time to revoke it.

“Revoke it, for disrespecting the Selangor sultan,” he said, based on a live broadcast of the ceramah on PKR’s social media handles.

The event was held in conjunction with the launch of the party’s election machinery for the Suka Menanti constituency.

During a ceramah on July 11, Sanusi allegedly said the Kedah sultanate was the only one in the country with uninterrupted lineage and that the Kedah ruler would not have appointed Amirudin Shari as menteri besar to head Selangor’s administration.

This was seen as an insult to the Selangor ruler, which prompted a complaint by the Selangor Royal Council. Sanusi’s subsequent apology and claims that his speech had been taken out of context by his rivals failed to appease the sultan.

On Tuesday, Sanusi was charged with sedition for his remarks and faces a separate sedition charge for his remarks about the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. He has claimed trial to both charges.

‘Suspicious workers’ in rare earth saga

Meanwhile, Saifuddin again urged Sanusi to explain the role of two Chinese nationals purportedly associated with Menteri Besar Kedah Incorporated (MBI Kedah)’s rare earth project.

He claimed that Sanusi had written to then home minister Hamzah Zainudin to apply for professional visit passes (Pas Lawatan Ikhtisas) for 10 engineers and 21 skilled workers from China to work at MBI Kedah

This is purportedly for their expertise in mining rare earth elements (REE) to help MBI Kedah with prospecting for REE.

Saifuddin singled out the two of the workers sponsored by MBI Kedah as “suspicious”, as one has gone missing while the other was arrested earlier this year for trespassing a forest reserve along with over 380 bags of rare earth ore.

“Hey, that is not exploration. That is theft,” he said.

Among other things, Saifuddin demanded Sanusi’s explanation of their expertise, job scope, duration of employment, and remuneration.

He also demanded Sanusi explain one worker’s disappearance.

Yesterday, the MACC reportedly arrested a top official at MBI Kedah and a company director to facilitate investigations into allegations of theft of REE resources at the Bukit Enggang forest reserve in Sik, Kedah.

In February, 52 suspects were arrested in the forest reserve in relation to the allegedly illegal mining activities at the reserve.

MKINI

.