MBI was aware of rare earth element theft in Sik, says Saifuddin

PETALING JAYA: Mentri Besar Kedah Incorporated (MBI) knew about the theft of rare earth elements (REE) at Bukit Enggang in Sik, Kedah, says Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

The Home Minister said caretaker Kedah mentri besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor had previously denied that MBI was involved when the matter was raised in the state assembly.

“MBI should have known about it as it hired a group of workers from China to carry out exploration in the area,” Sinar Harian quoted Saifuddin as saying at a Madani Roadshow at the Mergong public field in Alor Setar on Wednesday (July 19).

“Tonight I want to tell you that MBI knew about the large-scale REE theft as there have been two phases of arrests where 50 people were arrested (first phase) at the beginning of this year.

“They were arrested by the Forestry, Minerals and Immigration Departments which were followed by investigations,” he added.

Saifuddin said those arrested were not accused of theft, but trespassing into the forest reserve.

He questioned the need for general workers from China to be granted entry into the country, when Muhammad Sanusi had previously written a letter asking for 21 skilled workers while MBI had stated they were general workers.

“The letter has dubious names where (the individuals) were consultants from China but also consultants for the REE project,” Saifuddin said.

He asked Muhammad Sanusi to explain the position of the two Chinese nationals involved whose professional visit passes showed they were MBI employees and hired as professional experts to study the REE site in the area. ANN

Rare earth elements mining: MACC arrest Kedah Menteri Besar Inc senior officer, company director to assist in probe; remanded for three days until Friday

According to a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source, the suspects, aged 63 and 40, are being remanded for three days until Friday (July 21), after being arrested late last night in Alor Setar and Kuala Lumpur.