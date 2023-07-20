MBI was aware of rare earth element theft in Sik, says Saifuddin
PETALING JAYA: Mentri Besar Kedah Incorporated (MBI) knew about the theft of rare earth elements (REE) at Bukit Enggang in Sik, Kedah, says Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.
The Home Minister said caretaker Kedah mentri besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor had previously denied that MBI was involved when the matter was raised in the state assembly.
“MBI should have known about it as it hired a group of workers from China to carry out exploration in the area,” Sinar Harian quoted Saifuddin as saying at a Madani Roadshow at the Mergong public field in Alor Setar on Wednesday (July 19).
“Tonight I want to tell you that MBI knew about the large-scale REE theft as there have been two phases of arrests where 50 people were arrested (first phase) at the beginning of this year.
“They were arrested by the Forestry, Minerals and Immigration Departments which were followed by investigations,” he added.
Saifuddin said those arrested were not accused of theft, but trespassing into the forest reserve.
He questioned the need for general workers from China to be granted entry into the country, when Muhammad Sanusi had previously written a letter asking for 21 skilled workers while MBI had stated they were general workers.
“The letter has dubious names where (the individuals) were consultants from China but also consultants for the REE project,” Saifuddin said.
He asked Muhammad Sanusi to explain the position of the two Chinese nationals involved whose professional visit passes showed they were MBI employees and hired as professional experts to study the REE site in the area. ANN
Rare earth elements mining: MACC arrest Kedah Menteri Besar Inc senior officer, company director to assist in probe; remanded for three days until Friday
According to a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source, the suspects, aged 63 and 40, are being remanded for three days until Friday (July 21), after being arrested late last night in Alor Setar and Kuala Lumpur.
KUALA LUMPUR — A senior officer of the Kedah Menteri Besar Inc (MBI) and a woman director of a company were arrested to assist in investigations in connection with corruption and abuse of power in the rare earth elements (REE) mining activities in the state, allegedly involving bribes totalling more than RM13 million.
The remand order was issued by Magistrate Wan Shahida Abd Rahim at the Alor Setar Magistrates’ Court and Norsyakirah Magistrate Che Hashim at the Shah Alam Magistrates’ Court.
The company is believed to have carried out illegal mining activities since 2020 and received protection from certain authorities, said the source.
“Investigations revealed several payments suspected as bribes amounting to more than RM13 million given by the company involved as kickbacks to protect the activities between 2020 and 2023,” the source told Bernama, here today.
The source said the company owned by the woman allegedly received approval in 2016 to carry out a timber latex clone (TLC) project in two compartments in the state.
“Besides that, the same company has also applied to the Kedah government to conduct REE mining activities in the same compartments in 2020,” according to the source, adding that so far, the state government has not approved the company’s application.
Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the detainment, adding that the case is being investigated under Sections 17 and 23 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama
ANN / BERNAMA
