‘CHINESE’ DAP OUT TO ‘DESTROY’ ENTIRE MALAY RACE? – COPS INVESTIGATING HADI AWANG FOR SEDITION OVER RACIST & INFLAMMATORY ‘3R’ POSTS

KUALA LUMPUR — PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang is being investigated for his recent remarks that allegedly touch on race, religion, and royalty – commonly known as the 3R sensitivities.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) deputy director Datuk GS Suresh Kumar said the remarks allegedly uttered by Abdul Hadi is about how DAP is continuing a plan started by the colonial British to destroy Malay and Bumiputera supremacy with the support of Malays who have forgotten their roots.

“The statement is believed to be made through a post on Abdul Hadi’s Facebook on July 8.

“The issue was also published in the News Straits Times’ portal on the same day,” Suresh said in a statement today.

He added that the investigation is under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Section 4(1) makes it an offence for anyone who does or attempts to do or makes any preparation, or conspires with anyone to do any act that would have a seditious tendency; utters any seditious words; prints, publishes, sells, offers for sale, distributes or reproduces any seditious publication; or imports any seditious publication.

Those convicted can be punished with a maximum fine of RM5,000 and jailed up to three years for the first time, and five years for subsequent offences.

Section 233 criminalises online content that is obscene, indecent, false, menacing or offensive in character with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass another person.

If found guilty in court, the offender could be fined of not more than RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year, or both.

Suresh said investigations are ongoing and advised the public against making speculations that could jeopardise police work.

“Action will be taken against any party that threatens public order and national security,” he added.

On July 8, Abdul Hadi said that DAP is continuing the plan started by the British colonisers to destroy Malay and Bumiputera supremacy with the support of Malays who have forgotten their roots.

The Marang MP said that his party is also pushing for Malay unity to fight against efforts to destroy the Malay race just like what happened to the Native Americans.

He said that DAP has elected Malay spokesmen who have forgotten their Malayness and are neglectful of Islam as their religion, while also labelling Malays who defend their race and religion as racist. MM

Aziz Bari slams Hadi Awang over remarks on ‘DAP planning to destroy Malay and Bumiputera’

DAP’s Abdul Aziz Bari told PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang to stop playing ‘kamikaze politics’ just to win votes after alleging that the party was continuing the British colonial’s plan to destroy Malay and Bumiputera supremacy.