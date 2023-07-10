‘CHINESE’ DAP OUT TO ‘DESTROY’ ENTIRE MALAY RACE? – COPS INVESTIGATING HADI AWANG FOR SEDITION OVER RACIST & INFLAMMATORY ‘3R’ POSTS

KUALA LUMPUR — PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang is being investigated for his recent remarks that allegedly touch on race, religion, and royalty – commonly known as the 3R sensitivities.
Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) deputy director Datuk GS Suresh Kumar said the remarks allegedly uttered by Abdul Hadi is about how DAP is continuing a plan started by the colonial British to destroy Malay and Bumiputera supremacy with the support of Malays who have forgotten their roots.
“The issue was also published in the News Straits Times’ portal on the same day,” Suresh said in a statement today.
Those convicted can be punished with a maximum fine of RM5,000 and jailed up to three years for the first time, and five years for subsequent offences.
Section 233 criminalises online content that is obscene, indecent, false, menacing or offensive in character with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass another person.
If found guilty in court, the offender could be fined of not more than RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year, or both.
Suresh said investigations are ongoing and advised the public against making speculations that could jeopardise police work.
“Action will be taken against any party that threatens public order and national security,” he added.
On July 8, Abdul Hadi said that DAP is continuing the plan started by the British colonisers to destroy Malay and Bumiputera supremacy with the support of Malays who have forgotten their roots.
The Marang MP said that his party is also pushing for Malay unity to fight against efforts to destroy the Malay race just like what happened to the Native Americans.
He said that DAP has elected Malay spokesmen who have forgotten their Malayness and are neglectful of Islam as their religion, while also labelling Malays who defend their race and religion as racist. MM
Aziz Bari slams Hadi Awang over remarks on ‘DAP planning to destroy Malay and Bumiputera’
IPOH — DAP’s Abdul Aziz Bari told PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang to stop playing ‘kamikaze politics’ just to win votes after alleging that the party was continuing the British colonial’s plan to destroy Malay and Bumiputera supremacy.
“First, there’s no legal provisions on these types of supremacy. There’s no such thing in the constitution or in any legislation.
“If he’s not senile, he should remember that DAP together with PAS have made similar commitment during Pakatan Rakyat (PR) days, which unfortunately collapsed due to backstabbing by PAS in 2015.
“DAP remains the same, the party has never wavered from that stance,” he added.
He also said that Abdul Hadi needed to come clean on the formation of Chinese Consultative Council (CCC) by PAS back in 1986.
“Abdul Hadi promised to look at the special position of the Malays when he tried to woo the Chinese support during the CCC days.
“Abdul Hadi was then the party’s Vice President. It was Yusof Rawa who held presidency and Fadhil Noor was the deputy,” he added.
Yesterday, Abdul Hadi said that DAP is continuing the plan started by the British colonisers to destroy Malay and Bumiputera supremacy with the support of Malays who have forgotten their roots.
Abdul Hadi said that his party is also pushing for Malay unity to fight against efforts to destroy the Malay race just like what happened to the Native Americans.
He said that DAP has elected Malay spokesmen who have forgotten their Malayness and are neglectful of Islam as their religion, while also labelling Malays who defend their race and religion as racist. MM
MALAY MAIL
.