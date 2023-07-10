KUALA LUMPUR — PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Idris Ahmad said that Perikatan Nasional (PN) is open to reviving its political alliance with Umno in the future.

Idris said that PN had not fallen out with Umno but rather that it had beef with Pakatan Harapan (PH), The Vibes reported today.

“Umno is not dangerous. Our enemy is PH, not Umno. We were confident of bringing Umno into the fold in post-election negotiations.

“Umno now is on the verge of ruin, no thanks to it having (Datuk Seri) Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as its president,” he was quoted as saying.

Idris was reported as saying this in front of a 6,000-strong audience at the launch of PN’s state election machinery for Negri Sembilan in Sikamat last night.

Idris then said that Umno shouldn’t blame Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) for its loss in the previous general election (GE15).

“But if they had done a deal with us, we would have saved them from being in the Opposition and included them in the subsequent government that will be formed,” he was quoted as saying.

Idris said the seat negotiations for GE15 between Bersatu and Umno were fair but added that Umno felt it could win more seats.

This, he said, had led to the collapse of Muafakat Nasional, the coalition formed by PAS and Umno in the aftermath of GE14.

“Unfortunately, after the elections, they chose DAP. They didn’t come to us,” Idris was quoted as saying.

MALAY MAIL

