BANGI — Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday said that he is confident that Kedah can be captured by the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition from Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the upcoming state elections.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘Mega Madani Tour’ last night, Anwar said they aim to boost the economy of the PN-governed states — Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu — if they win here.

“Kedah is PH and BN’s fortress. It can easily be captured. The other states, it’ll be a strong fight,” he said in his speech.

“Why do we want to capture (the three states)? Economy. What is the state of their economy now? Very bad. The national unity government has shown that we boost the economy by attracting foreign investors such as Elon Musk of Tesla,” he added.

Ada style extremist dok? Kes di Kuala Terengganu katanya 🤭 pic.twitter.com/TDVyD8DyhW — MakLampirPergiHaji 😌 (@ArwahMaklampir) July 7, 2023

The parties in the national unity government launched their election machinery for the Selangor state election last night.

Kedah, together with Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Selangor, Kelantan, and Terengganu will all hold their state elections on August 12.

The polls will be the first time that former rivals BN and Pakatan Harapan will compete as partners since they allied to form the national unity government after the 15th general election last year. MM

PM Anwar says DAP has never questioned position of Malays in the country

BANGI— Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday again defended DAP from the Opposition’s accusations that the party has been nothing but a nuisance to the country ever since it was founded. Speaking at the launch of the ‘Mega Madani Tour’, Anwar said the Chinese-majority party had never made a fuss about the position of the Malays and Islam in the country. “Budget for Islamic programmes has been raised, but has DAP ever questioned it? No. Felda’s debt had been cleared and they never questioned it. So when did DAP ever question the position of Islam and Malays?” Anwar asked. “The one party that disagrees with Jawi writings and Hudud is the Gerakan party and PAS is working with them right now,” he added. On May 31, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said that the wellbeing of non-Muslims will be threatened if they “cross the line” in their behaviour towards Muslims in Malaysia. In the Facebook post, Hadi also claimed that DAP has been nothing but a nuisance to the country ever since the party was founded and has “gone too far”. Hadi also painted DAP as the purveyor of secularism through the “Malaysian Malaysia” concept. MM

MALAY MAIL

.