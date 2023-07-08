Speaking at the launch of the ‘Mega Madani Tour’ in front of hundreds of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) supporters, Anwar claimed that PN leaders are eager to take over the government and that they fear the BN-PH coalition.
“You said ‘sudah cukup jumlah’, but where is it?” asked Anwar, taking a dig at PN deputy chairman Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang who claimed that his coalition had collected statutory declarations (SDs) from more than 112 members of the Dewan Rakyat in support of forming the new federal government after the 15th general election (GE15) last year.
The polls will be the first time that former rivals BN and PH will compete as partners since they allied to form the national unity government after the GE15 last year.
