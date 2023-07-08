Speaking at the launch of the ‘Mega Madani Tour’ in front of hundreds of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) supporters, Anwar claimed that PN leaders are eager to take over the government and that they fear the BN-PH coalition.

“Every day, they want to take over the government. I told them to write a letter to the (Dewan Rakyat) Speaker to submit a motion of no confidence vote against the prime minister. If the period is not enough, I can even advise the speaker to extend up to three days (to table the motion),” he said in his speech.

“You said ‘sudah cukup jumlah’, but where is it?” asked Anwar, taking a dig at PN deputy chairman Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang who claimed that his coalition had collected statutory declarations (SDs) from more than 112 members of the Dewan Rakyat in support of forming the new federal government after the 15th general election (GE15) last year.

The parties in the national unity government launched their election machinery for the Selangor state election last night.

Selangor, together with Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu will all hold their state elections on August 12.

The polls will be the first time that former rivals BN and PH will compete as partners since they allied to form the national unity government after the GE15 last year.

MALAY MAIL

