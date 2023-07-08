WITH OR WITHOUT ‘FATHER OF RACISM’ MAHATHIR’S HELP – MUHYIDDIN & HADI AWANG ARE TRYING TO TURN SELANGOR INTO KELANTAN – ‘THAT IS DANGEROUS. INSTEAD, LET’S SELANGOR-ISE KELANTAN. SELANGOR IS THE SYMBOL OF PROGRESS. KELANTANESE MIGRATE HERE TO LOOK FOR BETTER OPPORTUNITIES’

BANGI— Barisan Nasional (BN) strategic communications director Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek today said Perikatan Nasional (PN) would turn Selangor into Kelantan if it were to win the state election here.

Speaking at the launch of Mega Madani Tour, the former sports and youth minister said it would be a worrying development for Malaysia if the country’s most industrialised state were to fall into the hands of PAS that has governed Kelantan since 1990.

“Look at the state of Kelantan. Its water issue has not yet been resolved. They are dreaming of ‘Kelantan-ising’ Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang.

“That is dangerous. Instead, let’s Selangor-ise Kelantan. Selangor is the symbol of progress. Kelantanese migrate here to look for better opportunities. It says something,” he said in his speech here at Laman Niaga Bandar Baru Bangi.

He also said PN was known for its trickery, and urged attendees to work towards rejecting the federal Opposition coalition.

The parties in the national unity government are launching their election machinery for the Selangor state election tonight.

Selangor, together with Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu will all hold their state elections on August 12.

The polls will be the first time that former rivals BN and Pakatan Harapan will compete as partners since their allied to form the national unity government after the 15th general election last year. MM