WITH OR WITHOUT ‘FATHER OF RACISM’ MAHATHIR’S HELP – MUHYIDDIN & HADI AWANG ARE TRYING TO TURN SELANGOR INTO KELANTAN – ‘THAT IS DANGEROUS. INSTEAD, LET’S SELANGOR-ISE KELANTAN. SELANGOR IS THE SYMBOL OF PROGRESS. KELANTANESE MIGRATE HERE TO LOOK FOR BETTER OPPORTUNITIES’

Shabery Cheek: Perikatan dreaming of ‘Kelantan-ising’ Selangor

Barisan Nasional (BN) strategic communications director Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek also said PN was known for its trickery, and urged attendees to work towards rejecting the federal Opposition coalition.

BANGI— Barisan Nasional (BN) strategic communications director Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek today said Perikatan Nasional (PN) would turn Selangor into Kelantan if it were to win the state election here.

Speaking at the launch of Mega Madani Tour, the former sports and youth minister said it would be a worrying development for Malaysia if the country’s most industrialised state were to fall into the hands of PAS that has governed Kelantan since 1990.

“Look at the state of Kelantan. Its water issue has not yet been resolved. They are dreaming of ‘Kelantan-ising’ Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang.

“That is dangerous. Instead, let’s Selangor-ise Kelantan. Selangor is the symbol of progress. Kelantanese migrate here to look for better opportunities. It says something,” he said in his speech here at Laman Niaga Bandar Baru Bangi.

Selangor, together with Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu will all hold their state elections on August 12.

The polls will be the first time that former rivals BN and Pakatan Harapan will compete as partners since their allied to form the national unity government after the 15th general election last year.  MM

‘He needs to stop’: In podcast, Khairy and Shahril lambast Dr Mahathir’s outdated racist attack on multiracialism

KUALA LUMPUR — Former Umno leaders Khairy Jamaluddin and Shahril Sufian Hamdan have today described Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s recent attack against multiracialism in Malaysia as racist.

Speaking in their latest “Keluar Sekejap” podcast episode, Shahril said he is disappointed that in this time and age, Dr Mahathir is still resorting to racial rhetoric with his claim that the Federal Constitution is steeped in “Malayness”.

Khairy however pointed out that Dr Mahathir’s sentiment on Malay supremacy is not new, and is something he has always relied on since his entry in politics.

“He comes from a different time and is a creature of his time,” he said, pointing out that he was not defending Dr Mahathir but rather attempting to understand his reasoning.

However, Shahril disagreed and added that after many generations why is there a need to question a Malaysian’s race, adding that it is a weakness in the country’s race development.

“This is 2023 and Dr Mahathir is still using a race as narrative and rhetoric. I want to be complementary to a statesman like Dr Mahathir, but it’s sad that he chooses to spend the tail-end of his life like this,” Shahril said.

In response, Khairy proposed that there is a fine line between Malay nationalism, ultra-Malay nationalism and just racism.

“Unfortunately, Dr Mahathir falls into the racist category,” said the former Umno Youth chief.

Both Khairy and Shahril also dismissed Dr Mahathir’s meeting with Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, saying it would not affect the state elections much as Dr Mahathir’s reputation has diminished.

Dr Mahathir triggered a firestorm on July 3 when he falsely claimed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was purportedly beholden to the DAP even though the party only had four ministers in the Cabinet.

He claimed that promoting a multi-ethnic Malaysia is unconstitutional, and alleged that the Federal Constitution is steeped in “Malayness”.

The nonagenarian further claimed in the series of tweets that the DAP had a “manifesto” to turn the country into a multi-ethnic secular one without a religion of the federation, and that the Anwar administration would collapse if the party’s 40 MPs chose to withdraw their support for the PKR president.

His remark was slammed by many in the government as baseless, including Anwar and DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke. The Malaysian Bar has also condemned him for selectively interpreting the Constitution. MM

