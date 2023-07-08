It’s shameful that some Umno leaders are cozying up with Perikatan, says PM

BANGI: It is a shame that there are some Umno leaders who still chose to “flirt” with Perikatan Nasional despite various plots to bring down the party leading Barisan Nasional, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said there were numerous attempts by Perikatan to make Umno an illegal party in the past.

“During then, I was enemies with Umno but I did not agree with the evil plan to make Umno an illegal party.

“And yet, there are still Umno members who are ‘kissing up’ to them (Perikatan),” said Anwar during the Mega Madani ceramah at Bandar Baru Bangi on Friday (July 7) night.

Anwar said that in the past, Umno had created various statesmen and national achievements.

“This is your grand party and yet, you still want to be apple polishers. It’s very shameful,” said Anwar.

Anwar also criticised Perikatan for always claiming that the unity government does not uphold Islam.

“Islam is not about insulting people and it is not your job to determine who goes to heaven.

“Besides, it isn’t certain that you (Perikatan leaders) will go to heaven,” added Anwar.

Anwar also criticised Perikatan leaders over their repeated attempts to destabilise the government since GE15 last year.

“Just move on (already),” said Anwar, adding that Perikatan leaders were envious of the unity government.

Anwar said Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional leaders have a responsibility to save the country and Selangor.

“Don’t let the country be destroyed by racial and religious extremists,” added Anwar.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who spoke later, said Umno will be fielding new faces for all the six state polls.

“For Barisan, we will field new candidates to signify our renewed spirit (for the upcoming elections),” said Ahmad Zahid.

Ahmad Zahid also thanked Barisan component parties, MCA and MIC, for continuing to support Barisan for the six state polls.

“Even though our friends from MCA and MIC did not field any candidates from their respective parties, I respect the top leaders to remain with Barisan to show their support in the state polls,” he said.

On July 5, MCA and MIC announced that the two component parties will sit out the six state elections but will remain to play their roles to support the coalition.

Earlier, Anwar and Ahmad Zahid had launched the unity government election machinery during the Mega Madani ceramah at the Bangi Pasar Malam, where percussion and bagpipes were played.

Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said Malaysians are mostly yearning for political stability and no one wants a change in government.

Salahuddin also criticised Perikatan for consistently claiming that Islam is under threat in Malaysia.

“Prove to us that we are against Islam in the eight months of administration,” said Salahuddin.

Salahuddin said under the leadership of the unity government, it will be ensured that all people with different religions and racial backgrounds can live peacefully.

“Don’t trade our future towards religious and racial extremists,” added Salahuddin.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki described the attendance as a sea of blue and red consisting of Barisan and Pakatan voters.

“This will be a historical night because Barisan is sharing the stage with Pakatan.

“Some are jealous and scared, saying that DAP is here and Islam is under threat.

“This is a serious slander,” said Asyraf.

Asyraf said changing the religion of the federation requires a constitution amendment that needs two-thirds support in Parliament.

“They (DAP) only have 40 seats,” said Asyraf.

Asyraf said the unity government enjoys a two-thirds majority support in Parliament, which is 148 MPs who hailed from 19 parties across the country.

“The unity government reflects the true image of Malaysia,” said Asyraf.

“Let’s ensure that we get rid of those who slander in this state polls. Don’t let them stay in Selangor,” added Asyraf.

DAP deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo said it was important to ensure the unity government remains in administration to ensure political and economic stability.

“We saw that the government was stable during the Covid-19 pandemic where various aid packages were distributed to needy Malaysians,” said Gobind.

“After Covid-19, there were floods and yet, the government is stable,” added Gobind.

Gobind said the unity government will ensure stability to enable economic recovery after the pandemic.

Among those present were Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, and Progressive Democratic Party president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

It was a carnival like atmosphere where there were food trucks, as well as singing and silat performances.

Selangor has been under Pakatan since 2008.

This will be the first state election to see the Pakatan-Barisan partnership being put to test at the ballots.

There are 56 state seats in Selangor.

In the previous election, PKR held 24 seats, DAP won 15, Amanah and Bersatu captured six each, while Umno and PAS had four and one seat, respectively. ANN

