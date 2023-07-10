WOW! SO DESPERATE IS PRO-BERSATU PORTAL EVEN ‘FALSE FACTS’ ARE USED – TILL EVEN ZAHID SLAMS IT FOR TWISTING GUAN ENG’S SPEECH IN MANDARIN TO FAN MALAY HATRED FOR DAP – ‘DO NOT RESORT TO CHARACTER ASSASSINATION’

KUALA LUMPUR — DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng said that local Chinese daily China Press had clarified that its report on his remarks was mistranslated by the news portal MalaysiaNow.
“Today, China Press published a special report that MalaysiaNow was mistaken in the translation of its report because I never mentioned Chinese temples or Buddhist temples in my speech.
In its July 8 translation, MalaysiaNow cited Lim as allegedly suggesting that Buddhist temples were at risk of destruction if the “green wave” arrives in Penang.
MalaysiaNow’s July 8 article currently carries an “editor’s note”, where the portal claimed that China Press had amended its quote in the news report to add the word “Indian” before the word “temples” and to remove the word “Buddha”.
In an article dated yesterday on the website of China Press, the newspaper said MalaysiaNow had inaccurately translated its news report which it insisted did not mention Buddhist temples or Chinese temples.
In the same article, China Press reproduced the sentence from its news report and also published Lim’s full remarks based on an audio recording.
The “green wave” — named after PAS’s party colour — was coined to describe the rise in Malay-Muslim conservatism espoused by the Islamist party and its PN partner Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).PN Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari was today reported to have directed PN youths to lodge police reports against Lim over his remarks, describing the latter’s remarks as racially provocative.
“If Ahmad Fadhli wishes to order PN Youth machinery nationwide to lodge police reports against me based on wrong facts, they can be considered to have committed a crime, which is making a false police report under Section 182 of the Penal Code,” Lim said, before challenging Ahmad Fadhli on whether he would dare to make a false police report against him.
In the same statement today, Lim also accused PN of allegedly maliciously using defamation to make politically-motivated false allegations against him based on his speech.
Yesterday, Lim regretted that his speech in Mandarin had allegedly been intentionally twisted and portrayed as if he was fanning racial and religious sentiments, saying that it had never crossed his mind to use “3R” (race, religion, royalty) issues to garner votes as he believes those issues would jeopardise the harmony of Malaysia’s multiracial and multireligious community. MM
PN lodges report against Guan Eng, accuses him of ‘poisoning’ Chinese minds
Perikatan Nasional (PN) lodged a police report this morning against DAP chairperson Lim Guan Eng.
This is over a speech in which he is accused of saying that the coalition would destroy Buddhist temples in Penang should they come to power in the upcoming state elections.
Among those present outside the Dang Wangi district police headquarters was PN Youth deputy chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, who accused the DAP chairperson of capitalising on racial sentiments and “poisoning the minds” of Chinese voters for the upcoming state elections.
Lim made a speech at the 2023 Tian Fu Gong White Dragon King Singapore-Malaysia Tour event in Tokong Batu in Jelutong, Penang, on July 7.
Lim later issued a denial, saying he was remarking on Hindu temples being demolished – citing a 2020 case in Kedah.
China Press also issued a clarification and a transcript that reflected Lim’s denial. MKINI
Zahid comes to Guan Eng’s defence over misinterpreted ‘green wave’ remarks
KUALA LUMPUR — Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today defended DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng who is accused of touching on sensitive issues after claiming non-Muslim houses of worship risk being demolished by the “green wave”.
Ahmad Zahid said there were certain quarters attempting to play up the “3R” (race, religion, royalty) issue and discredit the former finance minister, attributing such a move as character assassination.
“I think if we are so different politically, it is better for such differences to have good political values. Do not resort to character assassination,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.
Today, Lim also accused PN of allegedly maliciously using defamation to make politically-motivated false allegations against him based on his speech.
China Press had on July 7 reported Lim’s speech where he reportedly claimed that Hindu temples risk being demolished by the “green wave” if it does not like the sight of such temples.
