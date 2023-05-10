AZAM BAKI’S CONTRACT AS MACC CHIEF, DUE TO END MAY 12, EXTENDED BY 1 YEAR – REPORT
The tenure of the MACC chief commissioner had been due to end on May 12.
PETALING JAYA: Azam Baki’s tenure as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) chief commissioner has been extended for a year.
His contract was set to end on May 12.
Azam was appointed MACC chief commissioner on March 9, 2020 following the resignation of his predecessor, Latheefa Koya, after the fall of the former Pakatan Harapan government.
