’No one can make another person corrupt without his or her permission.’

Malays are being ‘openly conned’ – Hadi

David Dass: PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang is the head of an influential political party. A religious party. He is spewing hatred at non-Malays who are also non-Muslims. How can he generalise things like that?

No one has suggested that investigative agencies should not go after the corrupt, whoever they are, whatever their race.

We all say look after the poor, whatever their race. We also say to improve our education standards so that our people, whatever their race, become productive and competitive.

Most non-Malays want the Malays to succeed because we know that is the only way for us to have a peaceful and harmonious nation.

The Malays have headed our government since independence. Billions of ringgit have been spent on Malay advancement and upliftment.

If policies and actions do not work, consider different approaches. Chinese and Indians are now down to 30 percent of the population.

Their numbers keep falling through emigration and low birth rates. Blaming them is diverting our policymakers from finding the right solutions to helping the poor Malays.

Ranjit Singh Malhi: Saudara Hadi, you seem to be “intellectually challenged”.

Your argument about non-Malays corrupting Malay leaders and civil servants is greatly flawed.

No one can make another person corrupt without his or her permission.

Our beloved nation badly needs credible and rakyat-centric leaders who are highly competent and trustworthy. And you are most certainly not one of them!

Mazilamani: A man of religion will not pit one religion against another, he will accept all as one as intended by the Creator.

PAS is a political party that blatantly plays divisive politics. Your partners let you do all the dirty work and remain in the background.

Whatever you say is not a problem in our country. Our biggest concern is the deliberate disunity and distrust planted by your party over the years.

The disunity is not just between races but also amongst Malays since you insisted on separate prayers and sermons for PAS members. Even marriages were destroyed when one partner did not subscribe to PAS ideology.

Cogito Ergo Sum: These provocations and seditious statements are directed to incite hatred against a section of Malaysia’s citizens. Despite numerous police reports and investigations, there is no outcome and this individual is getting bolder by the day.

The inaction speaks volumes and is an indication of covert blessings by the authorities.

This one man will make Malaysia a dangerous and unsafe country for foreign investors and tourists. Slowly but surely, if left unchecked, his rhetoric will acquire the veneer of truth. It gives a licence to harm and violence against minorities.

This is a dangerous path that the government is treading on. The authorities must act decisively and swiftly against speeches that touch and insult the sensitivities of the various races and faiths.

A note to Hadi, the biggest kleptocrat in the world is a Malay- Muslim who is now behind bars.

Najib Abdul Razak

Iphonezours: Hadi is once again jumping, issuing ridiculous unfounded statements, all because he senses that Malays are not that receptive to some of his ideas and the Malay proclamation by Mahathir.

Also, he senses that Prime Minister and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim is making inroads in PAS strongholds and hoping that such statements will galvanise Malay support.

Malays have been hoodwinked by Perikatan Nasional (PN) propaganda pre-15th general election and can now see the true colours of PN.

Maya: Nothing will happen. He is getting bolder by the day. There is fear among Anwar and his government of acting against him. Why? The answer is there within.

Just like Indian Muslim preacher Zakir Naik, no action can be taken, because they are all very well protected. Let’s see what or how Anwar can counter this if he dares.

Oh, he is more excited about his biopic movie being released, which is myopic, while people are begging for EPF money and so many things which he has no answers for.

All just a distraction from the truth. Enjoy!

Honest: Every time I read about Hadi and former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, all they do is attack the non-Malays and spew hatred, accusing non-Malays of corruption and being wicked.

Dr Mahathir Mohamad

Meanwhile, non-Malays have just been going about minding their own business and trying to survive day to day. What is wrong with these two?

They have so much hatred in them. Yet they claim to be Allah-fearing and righteous when all they do is lie and hate.

I don’t have anything nice or pleasant to wish for them.

Jurgen: A divisive character who lives in a different reality. He should be arrested for his untrue remarks.

He is a danger to Malaysia. This is a man who willingly incites hatred. The authorities must take firm action against this dreadful man.

SeniorCitizen: Hello relevant authorities, where art thou? I’ve read about many who made much less malignant comments being hauled up, arrested, and charged.

But this character has openly made repeated serious statements which can affect racial and religious harmony, but seems untouchable?

RedMarlin1833: Enough is enough. They will talk about race and religion until the cows come home.

What do you expect from a party that has governed two backwater states without having to offer anything to the people there?

Rukun_Negara: Home Ministry, please take action against this most controversial, divisive, and seditious politician in Malaysia.

Silence is no longer an option. Show Malaysians that this ministry has the guts to do the right things, in accordance with our Constitution.

Fuminghot: What about PAS and Bersatu working with Gerakan?

What about Mahathir having worked with Eric Chia of Pewaja Steel and other Chinese tycoons? He helped them to become richer.

It was a case of “I scratch your back, you scratch mine”. Hadi is the biggest hypocrite! MKINI