KEDAH ‘CLOWN PRINCE’ SANUSI TO BE ‘KIND’ & LET OTHER PARTIES WIN 10% OF SEATS – ‘I AM SURE PN WILL TAKE 33 OF THE 36 SEATS’ – WHILE IN SELANGOR, MB AMIRUDIN TO SEEK AUDIENCE WITH SULTAN IN ‘SECOND HALF OF JUNE’ TO PROPOSE DISSOLUTION OF ASSEMBLY

KUALA LUMPUR — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has announced the completion of seat negotiations among Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties for the upcoming state election.
Muhammad Sanusi, who is also the PAS election director, added that negotiations among the three PN components for the five states are nearly over as well, The Star reported today.
“In Kedah, I am quite sure Perikatan will take 33 of the 36 seats easily. I will be kind enough to let 10 per cent of the seats go to opposing parties,” he was quoted as saying.
“I don’t regard myself as the poster boy for Kedah as I believe no voter is going to be voting for the ‘boy’. They will vote for the best party to represent them at the state level.
“After the state elections, Perikatan will be the one to propose the right person to be the menteri besar. Let the parties decide then,” he was quoted as saying.
Muhammad Sanusi also said the Kedah state assembly is likely to be dissolved after June 18, which is the birthday of Kedah Ruler.
“As a mark of respect for Tuanku, I propose that the dissolution takes place after the birthday celebrations of Sultan Sallehuddin ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah — which falls on June 18 — are completed.
“It is, however, completely the prerogative of the Sultan to decide when best to dissolve the state assembly,” he was quoted as saying. MM
Emphatic win in Selangor more important than reappointment as MB, Amirudin says
SHAH ALAM — Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today said ensuring the national unity government would win the state election convincingly was more important than him returning as the menteri besar.
Speaking to reporters at the Menteri Besar Incorporated’s Aidilfitri celebration, Amirudin said all other matters were of secondary importance at the moment.
“As PH state chief, my main priority is to lead us, the new coalition, into a significant win or winning two-thirds of the overall seats.
“We can set up the government with ease (then). We will discuss the MB post after we cross the bridge,” he said.
“I hope the ‘if’ won’t happen. My personal wish is to the MB again after the state elections because I have plans for Selangor, but it is not my decision.
“Being an MB again is like eighth on my priority list, among others,” he said in apparent jest.
Amirudin also said he would have to abide by the strategies and plans that the coalitions in the unity government drew up for the election.
On Monday, Amirudin said he will seek an audience with Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah in the second half of June to propose the dissolution of the state legislative assembly.
Other states set to follow suit are Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.
All six states must hold their elections this year as they opted not to do so when the 15th general election was held last November. MM
MALAY MAIL
.