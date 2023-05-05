LARRY SNG, WHO BESTED PKR’S FORMER ‘TREACHERY QUEEN’ ZURAIDA IN A HIGH-PROFILE POLITICAL BACKSTABBING TUSSLE FOR THE LEADERSHIP OF PBM, APPOINTED NEW CHAIRMAN OF TIMBER BOARD – BUT ISN’T THAT A BIT LIKE PICKING DRACULA TO HEAD THE NATIONAL BLOOD BANK?

Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Larry Sng has been appointed chairperson of the Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB).

Sng (above), who is also the Julau MP, told Malaysiakini he hoped that the MTIB will steer the timber industry towards greater productivity and sustainability.

“I thank the government for entrusting me in this role as this is a recognition of my contribution and past experience in the commodities sector having served previously in the Malaysian Pepper Board and Malaysian Palm Oil Council.

“Having served 10 years prior as the Pelagus assemblyperson in Kapit – which is a timber town in rural Sarawak – I believe I have some knowledge and understanding of this industry.

“Hopefully, with the support of the government and industry players, we will be able to steer this industry to greater heights,” he said.

The board regulates the trade, marketing, and distribution of timber and was established under the Malaysian Timber Industry Board (Incorporation) Act 1973.

Appointments to the MTIB board are made by the plantation and commodities minister, who is currently Fadillah Yusof, who is also deputy prime minister and a senior Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) figure.

Meanwhile, two Amanah-linked figures have been appointed to the Intellectual Property Corporation (MyIPO).

Mohd Zuhan Mohd Zain, who is linked to Johor Amanah, was appointed the MyIPO chairperson on Feb 28. Previously, he has addressed himself as the head of Johor Amanah’s think tank.

Amanah Youth elections director Asmaaliff Abdul Adam was appointed to MyIPO’s board on April 12. He is also the head of Federal Territories Pakatan Harapan Youth.

MyIPO promotes intellectual property awareness and provides advisory services.

It is an agency under the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry currently headed by Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub.

MKINI

