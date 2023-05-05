“How would I know? We are still busy celebrating Hari Raya in Sarawak, and then the incoming Gawai celebration.

The signing took place at Dr Mahathir’s official residence, and that PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar were also present.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said he has not much knowledge about the political conspiracies to overthrow the unity government in the Peninsular Malaysia.

“I don’t really know what the issue is about. The issue is mostly circulating on Facebook,” he added. — Borneo Post Online

Anger outside Kuching court as MA63 suit postponed again

Lawyer Peli Aron says the frequent postponements of the MA63 case is getting costly for plaintiffs who have to travel to Kuching each time. – The Malaysian Insight pic, May 5, 2023.
They were among 11 Sarawakians who, on March 15 last year, filed the suit seeking that the court declare the MA63 null and void, therefore removing the state from the Malaysian Federation.  TMI

