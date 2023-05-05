‘CLASH OF TITANS’ FEUD MOVES TO THE COURTROOMS – MAHATHIR SUES ANWAR FOR RM150 MILLION

Dr M files RM150mil libel suit against Anwar

Dr Mahathir Mohamad says Anwar Ibrahim’s allegations have eroded his status as a statesman and former prime minister.

SHAH ALAM: Dr Mahathir Mohamad has filed a RM150 million libel suit against Anwar Ibrahim alleging that the prime minister had accused him of enriching himself and his family members, as well as of being a racist.

The 97-year-old former prime minister is seeking RM50 million in general damages and another RM100 million in exemplary damages.

Mahathir alleged that the statements were made by Anwar in his capacity as the prime minister and, as such, had a far more devastating effect on him compared with similar statements made by ordinary citizens.

He said the allegations eroded his status as a statesman and former prime minister.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.