Parliament will open its doors to the public this weekend for its inaugural “open day”.

Visitors can look forward to guided tours to learn how Parliament conducts business and the roles of the people involved.

“You can look forward to discovering more about Parliament’s significance and history, including its architecture and culture,” a Parliament spokesperson told Malaysiakini.

Apart from catching the speakers and deputy speakers of both houses of Parliament at the event, visitors can also attend a lecture from two MPs – Isnaraissah Munirah Majlis (Warisan – Kota Belud) and Howard Lee (Pakatan Harapan – Ipoh Timur).

The duo will be speaking on the topic “I say yes to youths in Parliament” from 11am to 12.45pm on Saturday.

Speaking to Malaysiakini, Isnaraissah said she is looking forward to sharing her experience as a young female politician.

“I want to inspire people to pursue public interest issues that are dear to them to make the country better,” she added.

Kota Belud MP Isnaraissah Munirah Majlis

Meanwhile, Lee applauded organisers for improving accessibility to Parliament and educating the rakyat on the intricacies of lawmaking.

“We are at an age when politics has moved beyond the flows and transfers of power among the elites.

“Therefore, it is incumbent upon us to share the good, the bad and the beautiful of politics, so for that access to be translated into real participation,” he told Malaysiakini.

Later in the afternoon, Dewan Negara secretary Muhd Sujairi Abdullah will be speaking on the topic of “Constitution and Parliamentary Procedure”.

The Austrian Embassy will be holding an exhibition on the statue of Tunku Abdul Rahman in Parliament to showcase the works of Austrian sculptor Felix de Weldon, who designed Tugu Negara and the statue of Tunku Abdul Rahman which is located in Parliament.

How to get there

Visitors can park their vehicles at Taman Tugu, Taman Botani and Padang Merbok. Shuttle bus services to Parliament will be provided.

Rail users can reach Parliament using the RapidKL shuttle bus from KL Sentral. The frequency of the bus is 30 minutes.

Visitors are required to adhere to a smart casual and modest dress code. Jeans will not be permitted.

The open day will take place between 9am and 5pm over the weekend.