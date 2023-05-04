IN THE WAY OF COWARDS – U.S., UKRAINE & NATO ‘REFUSE TO ADMIT ANYTHING’ – BUT ALREADY U.S. IS BLEATING IT FEARS RETALIATORY ‘MISSILE ATTACKS’ ON ITS EMBASSY IN KIEV – AFTER BOTCHED ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON PUTIN’S LIFE – ‘WE DON’T HAVE, YOU KNOW, ENOUGH WEAPONS FOR THIS,’ SAYS UKRAINE’S CLOWN LEADER ZELENSKY WHEN DENYING HE ORDERED THE MURDER BID – YET THE WORLD ESPECIALLY THE PENTAGON KNOWS THERE’S NO WAY ZELENSKY CAN WIN THE PROXY WAR FOR U.S. – KILLING RUSSIA’S MASTER STRATEGIST PUTIN MAY WELL BE THE ONLY WAY OUT FOR KIEV, WASHINGTON & NATO TO DECLARE VICTORY OVER RUSSIA
West cannot stay silent on Kremlin drone attack but won’t admit anything – experts
A Ukrainian drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s working residences in the Kremlin has shaken the status quo in the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev, a group of experts told RT following the incident. It could also lead to a dangerous escalation possibly involving the use of nuclear weapons, they warned, adding that Russia is bound to retaliate.
Thomas Roeper, a German author and war correspondent currently residing in St. Petersburg, said he was “quite surprised” to hear of the attack, since it clearly violated “an unofficial agreement not to bomb, not to attack places where the leading politicians are.”
“There is no doubt that Russia will have to retaliate,” said Ralph Niemeyer, the head of the German Opposition Group for German Sovereignty and Constitution. “There will be further escalation, even up to the threat of the use of nuclear [weapons], which I think is still possible,” he added.
A Turkish professor of international law and an expert on terrorism, Mesut Hakki Casin, suggested that an escalation may have been the goal of the people who planned the strike. The forces behind the attack might have sought to put the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine “at the center of European warfare” and potentially even provoke Moscow into launching a tactical nuclear strike, he told RT.
“It’s a very unacceptable and a very, very dirty game,” the Turkish analyst warned. Casin also said Kiev may not have been alone in planning and organizing the strike. “This is an organized international attack,” he said.
Ukraine’s Western backers will not be able to ignore the incident in any case, Niemeyer believes. The German opposition figure still anticipates that the US and its allies will try to downplay the incident and “say it was not the Kiev regime, it was not [President Vladimir] Zelensky’s people,” as they did with the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage.
According to Roeper, the attack could also affect relations between Kiev and Washington if the Ukrainians did not inform their backers about the planned attack in advance.
“Maybe Washington was not informed, and maybe it was. We will see by the reaction. If Washington was not informed, there will be some angry reaction because this is a quite big danger to attack the president of a nuclear power,” the journalist said.
Two drones targeted the Kremlin in an attack in the early hours of Wednesday morning. One exploded over the Senate Palace, a working residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The second fell in the grounds of the Kremlin, not far from the president’s second working residence, the Great Kremlin Palace. Moscow blamed the incident on Ukraine and has reserved the right to retaliate. Kiev denies any responsibility. RT
US Embassy in Kiev fears ‘missile attacks’
The US Embassy in Kiev has advised Americans to not ignore any potential air-raid sirens and to shelter appropriately, warning that the security situation could deteriorate rapidly following an attempted drone attack on the Kremlin, which Russian officials have accused Kiev of conducting.
The US State Department issued a security alert on the “heightened threat of missile attacks” across Ukraine on Wednesday night, citing a “recent uptick in strikes across Ukraine and inflammatory rhetoric from Moscow.” Earlier in the day, Russian officials warned of “retaliation” for the drone attack on the Kremlin.
“Be aware that even if the incoming missile or drone is intercepted, falling debris represents a significant risk,” the US Embassy said in the alert.
They added that any American still in Ukraine must have “a contingency plan that does not rely on US government assistance,” and should depart the country “when it is safe to do so.”
Two small unmanned aircraft were taken down over the Kremlin using electronic warfare measures, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s office announced on Wednesday morning. The Kremlin described the attack as a “preplanned terrorist act” by Ukrainian forces and an attempt on Putin’s life.
Kiev has denied responsibility. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Wednesday that the US “is not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders.” RT
Kiev claims ignorance of attempt on Putin’s life
“We don’t attack Putin or Moscow, we fight on our territory, we’re defending our villages and cities,” President Vladimir Zelensky said at a press conference in Helsinki, after meeting with the leaders of Iceland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden. “We don’t have, you know, enough weapons for this.”
“We have no information about the so-called night attacks,” Zelensky’s press secretary Sergey Nikiforov told BBC Russian. He claimed his country was focused on “liberating its own territory, not attacking other nations.”
Zelensky’s aide Mikhail Podolyak attributed the drone attack to “the guerilla activities of local resistance forces.” He likewise insisted that Ukraine was conducting “an exclusively defensive war and [did] not attack targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.”
The night attack involved two drones, which were ultimately downed by electronic warfare measures over the grounds of the Kremlin, according to a statement released by the Russian presidential office on Wednesday. The UAVs were allegedly targeting Putin’s residence.
The Kremlin said it considered the attack a “pre-planned terrorist act” and an attempt on Putin’s life. It reserved the right to retaliate by any means it deems necessary at a time and place of its choosing.
Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said the Russian president was not in the Kremlin at the time of the incursion. There were no casualties as a result of the incident, according to reports.
Russia has accused Kiev of orchestrating several high-profile crimes on its territory, including the assassination of journalist Darya Dugina last August. The Ukrainian government denies any involvement in these incidents. According to Western media, even its backers in Washington believe Kiev was responsible for the Dugina murder and chastised the Zelenksy government for recklessness.
Since the start of the conflict in February 2022, several Russian regions bordering Ukraine, including Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk, have been repeatedly targeted by Kiev’s drone and missile attacks. The strikes have targeted energy infrastructure and residential areas, resulting in several civilian deaths and many injuries, as well as the destruction of property. RT
RT.COM