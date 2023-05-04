‘ANY POLITICIAN WHO HAS INTENTION TO SEIZE POWER IS NOW SEEN AS A TRAITOR TO THE PEOPLE’ – JOHOR REP PRAISES SULTAN IBRAHIM’S WISE WORDS – INDEED, THE ROYAL WARNING COMES NOT A MOMENT TOO SOON – ‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. HOW MUCH LONGER MUST THE 30 OVER MILLION PEOPLE OF OUR COUNTRY ENDURE THIS SITUATION? THE ECONOMY MUST RECOVER, AND MALAYSIA’S PROSPERITY MUST BE PRIORITISED’

JOHOR BARU: Those attempting to bring down the government should remember that the people are watching them, says DAP’s Johor Jaya assemblyman Liow Cai Tung.

She said that Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar’s concerns over the incessant reports regarding the stability of the unity government was timely.

“As said by the Johor Sultan, the people are sick of some politicians conspiring to overthrow the government. All politicians should focus on the economy and the country’s interests.

“The Johor Sultan’s decree comes at the right time. Issues over political stability – from the Sheraton Move a few years ago, the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war – have caused the people to suffer, lose their jobs and face economic challenges.

“It is clear that what the people want is a progressive and stable government,” she said in a statement here.

She added that politicians should let go of old, outdated politics and focus on serving the people.

“I would like to advise those … making plans to take down the unity government… know that the people are watching.

“Any politician who has the intention to seize power is seen as a traitor to the people,” she said.

On Wednesday (May 3), Sultan Ibrahim expressed concern at reports over the stability of the unity government, six months after the 15th General Election (GE15).

The Ruler said that the rakyat had placed high hopes in GE15 and voted for 222 MPs to bring back political stability to the country.

“But until today, the 222 MPs cannot get on the same page and efforts are being made to derail the stability that is being carefully built.

“This is not healthy for the nation – socially, economically or even our standing internationally.

“Enough is enough. How much longer must the 30 over million people of our country endure this situation? The economy must recover, and Malaysia’s prosperity must be prioritised,” said Sultan Ibrahim in a statement posted on Facebook.

