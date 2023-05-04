Dr M is a liability now, says Zahid

The Umno president wishes Dr Mahathir Mohamad ‘all the best’ with his ‘Malay Proclamation’.

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has described Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the “latest liability” in the political landscape, in dismissing the former prime minister’s “Malay Proclamation”.

Zahid said the unity government had greater “meaning” than Mahathir’s proclamation, though the latter had managed to obtain the support of PAS and Bersatu leaders as well as individuals such as Annuar Musa and Zuraida Kamaruddin.

“I wish PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and Mahathir all the best following their recent meeting. I say this because we all know that Mahathir is the latest liability in Malaysian politics,” Berita Harian quoted him as saying.

“This is proven by his loss in Langkawi (during the 15th general election) where he lost his deposit. In fact, none of the candidates from his party won a seat.

“If this meeting (over the ‘Malay Proclamation’) is truly to unite the Malays, they must know that Umno is the biggest Malay-Bumiputera party and that the unity government has greater meaning to the country.”

He was commenting on Hadi and other PAS leaders signing Mahathir’s “Malay Proclamation” in the presence of the former Langkawi MP to signify their support for his call for Malays to unite and “save” the community.

Three Bersatu leaders – deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, information chief Razali Idris and Supreme Council member Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid – have also signed the proclamation in their personal capacities.

Zahid called for an end to political instability, saying this had greatly affected the country over the past four years with Malaysia seeing three prime ministers in a period of five years.

The deputy prime minister added that all political parties should heed the Johor ruler’s call for political stability to ensure the nation could progress and grow its economy.

“The government is stable now with 148 MPs supporting it, and that (support) needs to increase further.” FMT

