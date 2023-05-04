FEARING SABOTAGE FROM ‘WITHIN & WITHOUT’, DAP GAGS MEMBERS ESPECIALLY ELECTED REPS FROM MAKING PUBLIC COMMENTS RELATING TO GOVT POSTS & ELECTION CANDIDATES – ‘FOR THOSE WHO REFUSE TO LISTEN, IGNORE THEM & THE PARTY WILL ACT ACCORDINGLY AT AN APPROPRIATE TIME,’ WARNS GUAN ENG

DAP has gagged party members, especially elected representatives, from making public comments relating to government positions and election candidature.

In a statement today, DAP chairperson Lim Guan Eng said decisions on the matter lie with the party leadership and thus any related public statements should only come from the party’s top brass, especially secretary-general Anthony Loke.

“This will prevent our political opponents from manipulating any remarks in the run-up to the state election.

“For those who refuse to listen (to this ruling), ignore them and the party will act accordingly at an appropriate time,” Lim added.

He said this in view of a Malaysiakini article published yesterday concerning a purported plot to replace Chow Kon Yeow as the Penang chief minister after the upcoming state election.

Malaysiakini retracted the article after it was established that there were errors.

Lim claimed the incident was a reminder that DAP faced internal and external opponents who are intent on sowing dissension among their ranks.

“We can only speculate on the political motives and the identity of the mastermind of conspiracies.

“Clearly there have been repeated and concerted attempts from within and without to undermine and sabotage the DAP national leadership for refusing to submit to their views,” he said.

Commenting on the incident, Lim criticised Malaysiakini for “sacrificing” truthful reporting and journalistic integrity.

Editor’s note: Malaysiakini aspires to practise journalism of the highest standards. Concerning the disputed article, Malaysiakini concedes that there were some unintended lapses for which we have apologised. We deny being part of any conspiracy against DAP nor do we have any political motives. MKINI

Don’t give our enemies ammunition to attack us, Chow tells govt parties

The Penang chief minister expresses relief after 10 DAP assemblymen denied being involved in an alleged plot to deny him a second term.

Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said his focus was on ensuring a massive victory in the Penang state elections for PH and BN. GEORGE TOWN: Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow has urged members of Pakatan Harapan and parties in the unity government to put up a united front as the state heads to the polls soon. Chow also expressed relief that 10 DAP assemblymen have denied being involved in an alleged plot to deny him a second term as Penang chief minister. “My focus now is to prepare to score a massive victory for the (Penang) state elections through the solid cooperation between PH and Barisan Nasional. “And to this end, I urge everyone, whether they’re from DAP or other PH components or other parties in the unity government, not to give our enemies the opportunity to play up issues that will affect support for our candidates,” he told reporters at an event in Juru, Bukit Mertajam. Yesterday, the 10 DAP assemblymen claimed that reports of the alleged plot were an attempt to sow discord in the party to distract them from serving the people and the state. The assemblymen, which included DAP chairman and Air Putih assemblyman Lim Guan Eng, said the party would decide on the candidates for the upcoming state polls and also the chief minister’s post. Earlier today, Lim warned party leaders and members to refrain from making public statements related to posts and candidates for the coming state elections. He said the party would take action against those who refuse to listen or ignore the warning. FMT

MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

