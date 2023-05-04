EARLY TRIGGER FOR STATE ELECTIONS? – PAS REP IN KEDAH STATE ASSEMBLY COLLAPSES – IN STATE OF ‘INDUCED COMA’ IN HOSPITAL

PAS assemblyman Isa Shafie in critical condition

The Belantik assemblyman is suffering from a bacterial infection in the heart, lungs and kidneys.

ALOR SETAR: Belantik assemblyman Isa Shafie is reported to be in critical condition at Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital’s (HSAH) intensive care unit in Sungai Petani.

Sik PAS deputy chief Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman said Isa, who has a bacterial infection in the heart, lungs and kidneys, was admitted to the Sik Hospital at about 7pm yesterday before he was taken to HSAH at 4am today.

“According to his son, Isa was looking weak and he collapsed in the bathroom at his home in Kampung Jelutong, Sik, yesterday afternoon.

“His health has deteriorated and doctors have put him in an induced coma. I urge the public to pray for his recovery,” he said when contacted today.

Tarmizi, who is also Sik MP, hoped that Isa’s family would remain calm during this difficult time, adding that visitors were not allowed at the moment.

He said the three-term Belantik assemblyman has diabetes, high blood pressure and heart problems.

MKINI

