TERRIBLY WORRIED OR NOT, MUHYIDDIN HIRES TOP LEGAL EAGLE HISYAM TEH TO SAVE HIM FROM 15 YEARS JAIL & A MASSIVE FINE OVER JANA WIBAWA CORRUPTION CHARGES

PETALING JAYA: Senior lawyer Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik has taken over as lead counsel for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who has been charged with power abuse and money laundering in relation to the Jana Wibawa programme.

In a short reply to The Star, Hisyam confirmed the matter with “wassalam yes.”

Hisyam will replace lawyer Chetan Jethwani, who appeared for Muhyiddin when he was charged in the Sessions Court last month.

The lawyer is also lead counsel for Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in his Yayasan Akalbudi graft cases.

Another high-profile trial Hisyam was involved in was Sam Ke Ting’s “basikal lajak” case, which saw her acquitted.

Muhyiddin, who is also Pagoh MP, had allegedly, in his capacity as Bersatu president, illegally received RM5mil from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd.

On March 13, Muhyiddin was charged under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Illegal Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA) read together with Section 87(1) of the same Act.

He was also charged with four counts of abuse of power for using his position as the then prime minister involving RM232.5mil as well two counts of money laundering involving RM195mil.

The charges were framed under the Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009 and AMLATFPUAA respectively.

He is accused of receiving the money that was deposited into the Bersatu AmBank account on Jan 7 last year.

If found guilty, the former Umno stalwart faces a jail term of up to 15 years and a fine of no less than five times the amount of gratification.

Muhyiddin has denied all charges against him.

ANN

