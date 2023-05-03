There is an internal push in DAP aimed at preventing Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow from returning to office after the upcoming state election.

The plotters instead want DAP chairperson Lim Guan Eng back at the helm of the state government.

Among those pushing for Lim to stage a comeback in Penang were three assemblypersons who want him to contest in the next state polls.

In a meeting with Malaysiakini yesterday, the trio – who declined to be named – claimed that Chow had been ineffectual as a chief minister.

“Chow is soft and sluggish in making decisions for the state, whereas Lim is seen as arrogant, but he performed as a strong leader of the state, referred to former chief minister Lim Chong Eu, who was a stern, strong, and straight forward leader,” one of them said.

“Chow has done nothing in his tenure as chief minister. The three south islands, the under-sea tunnel project and the Penang Transport Master Plan were all Lim’s brainchild,” they added.

The trio said Penang needed a strong and effective leader again particularly to face challenges posed by Kedah Menteri Besar Mohammad Sanusi Md Nor – should the latter return to office as well.

They also suggested a backup plan should a Lim chief ministership face resistance from the Malay community – who view the DAP chairperson as adversarial to them.

In such a situation, the trio said an interim chief minister can be appointed to serve for one or two years and allow the Malays to “cool down” before Lim takes over.

Separately, another DAP leader also observed that some DAP members preferred stronger leadership in Penang.

“Chow acts more like a civil servant (than a politician),” said the source who is based in the country’s south.

However, the sources Malaysiakini spoke to said they were unclear what Lim’s own position is on the matter.

Law obstacle

Despite the internal push, Penang law may prevent Lim from a third term as chief minister.

In 2018, Chow’s administration passed an amendment to Penang’s constitution that reads: “A member of the legislative assembly may be appointed as chief minister if they have not at any time held the position for two terms.”

In a recent interview with Guan Ming Daily, Chow – who is seeking a second term in office – said this meant the term limit law was retroactive – effectively blocking the path for another Lim chief ministership.

One of the assemblypersons supporting a change in leadership, however, believed otherwise.

“The law fails to state whether or not it is only effective after the passing of the bill, and whether someone who held the position before passing the law can be appointed,” they said.

They also suggested that even if the state constitution does block Lim’s return, the provisions could be amended to make an exception for the former finance minister.

Corruption case

Another possible stumbling block for the Bagan MP is his Penang undersea tunnel corruption case.

However, the trio believe Lim will be found innocent.

“If Lim is cleared in the tunnel project corruption case, there is no problem with him leading the state,” they added.

Lim is on trial over four graft charges involving millions in alleged kickbacks from the tunnel project.

Lim served as Air Putih assemblyperson for three terms, and was chief minister from 2008 to 2018.

He was also DAP secretary-general from 2004 to 2022, made possible due to the 2012 party poll results being voided, allowing Lim to be re-elected for a third term twice.

The DAP constitution has a three term-limit for the secretary-general post. MKINI