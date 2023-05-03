Palace won’t entertain claims Anwar has lost support, says source

Those seeking to challenge the prime minister’s majority will have to do so in Parliament.

PETALING JAYA: Istana Negara will not entertain any claim by any party that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has lost majority support, says a well-placed source.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told FMT an abrupt change in government was unlikely, adding that “any attempt to change the government through the palace won’t happen”.

"If there is to be a change in government, it must be done either through a vote of no confidence or the dissolution of Parliament," the source said.

Speculation has been rife that a plot is underway to topple Anwar after it was reported that 10 MPs who previously backed Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin after the 15th general election were planning to force by-elections.

They were said to be planning to quit their parties, thereby invoking the anti-hopping law which would cause their seats to be vacated.

A cryptic social media post by Bersatu leader Faiz Na’aman further fuelled speculation. In the post, the Bersatu Supreme Council member said: “Already 126 … if it’s true, thank God.”

He later said he could not reveal anything, but asked his supporters to “wait and see”.

Anwar, the Pakatan Harapan chairman, has dismissed the rumours, saying there was no basis for them, and that his key allies – Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah – were firmly behind him.

Previously, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, said he had no intention of getting involved in politics and called on politicians to accept the outcome of GE15.

