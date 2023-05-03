‘ONLY RUMOURS’ OR PARTIES TESTING THE WATER AHEAD OF UPCOMING STATE POLLS – ANTHONY LOKE SAYS ‘NO MEMORANDUM YET’ ON GUAN ENG COMEBACK AS PENANG MB – WHILE KON YEOW UNAWARE SOME DAP REPS ARE UNHAPPY WITH HIS PERFORMANCE – BUT KON YEOW IS RIGHT TO ‘FOCUS ON PAKATAN WINNING THE STATE ELECTION FIRST – ‘AFTER WINNING, YOU CAN TAKE THE NEXT ACTION’

KUALA LUMPUR — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has expressed surprise that he may not be asked to serve a second term after the coming state election.

Chow who is also state Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief said none of the Penang assemblymen has ever expressed or shown their dissatisfaction with his leadership ever since he took over from Lim Guan Eng after Election 2018.

“I don’t know who they are, they have never expressed their displeasure towards me,” he was quoted by Utusan Malaysia as telling a news conference in George Town, Penang this afternoon.

Earlier today, news portal Malaysiakini reported a movement afoot in Penang to replace Chow who is Padang Kota assemblyman, with Air Putih assemblyman Lim Guan Eng after the state election.

The news portal cited three unnamed Penang assemblymen who claimed Chow to be an ineffective leader compared to Lim who had helmed the state from 2008 to 2018.

Chow was reported to have declined further comment for now as he had not read Malaysiakini’s news report.

“I have not read and do not know anything about what was reported, and this news is new to me. If I don’t read but you want me to answer, it’s not fair either.

“I will answer, not today, but when the time comes,” he was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia.

Chow was also reportedly asked if Lim could still become Penang chief minister again if the latter won back his state seat in the election.

Chow said Penang had amended its state law in 2008 to limited the chief minister’s tenure to two terms.

“The amendment was brought to the state assembly and approved by all PH members at the time and it was amended and voted on,” he was quoted as saying.

Chow said his focus now is to ensure PH’s victory in the state election, rather than going after a second term as CM.

“After winning, you can take the next action,” he was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia. MM

MALAY MAIL

