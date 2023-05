Al Kasino Al Emiriyah Arab Bersatu. Rupanya Pak Arab Boleh.

Wynn, a US casino operator, has revealed that the construction of the United Arab Emirates’ first gaming resort, located in Ras Al-Khaimah, will cost US$3.9 billion (RM17b) and be completed in four years (2027).

The resort will offer exceptional entertainment and gaming amenities, although gambling is generally prohibited under Islamic laws in the Gulf state.