‘126’ THE LATEST GUESSING GAME – FROM DESPERATE MUHYIDDIN & CO – OR IS JUST BERSATU CREATING MORE ‘CONSPIRACY PLOTS’ TO STAY RELEVANT – AS NOH OMAR SUDDENLY U-TURNS FROM WANTING TO CONTEST UNDER PN – AND BOTH KHAIRY & SHAHRIL TEST THE WATERS TO SEE IF MALAYS CAN ACCEPT THEIR JOINING DAP

“It has reached 126, If true, alhamdulillah,” Muhammad Faiz Na’aman wrote.

The post fueled speculation that he was referring to the opposition coalition’s support in the Lower House of Parliament.

In a separate post, Faiz revealed that a journalist had quizzed him on the matter.

“A journalist asked me about the 126 number. I replied, ‘Sorry, no comment. Just wait and see’. Furthermore, I never mentioned what the number refers to.

“However, (Prime Minister) Anwar Ibrahim himself had mentioned ‘I have the numbers’ on numerous occasions,” he added.

In a separate posting, Faiz published a screenshot of his communication with a reporter, who asked if the number indicated that PN has the number to form the federal government.

“I apologise… I cannot comment on this yet, just wait and see.

“The reporter asked, but I did not answer. Just understand (Faham-faham saja lah),” he added.

Meanwhile, BN has denied that its MPs are involved in efforts to topple the government as alleged by certain parties, its deputy chairperson Mohamad Hasan said.

Responding to Faiz, he said BN would not bring down the existing government as it promised to form a stable government needed to manage the country.

“To bring down the current government would be difficult. The anti-party hopping law is in effect and any MP who wants to support another party has to resign for a by-election to be held.

“Besides, the current government has a pretty big majority of 148.”

Coalition government

After making repeated claims of having the numbers since the 2008 general election, Pakatan Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim managed to secure sufficient support after the last national polls to form a coalition government.

Following a brief political deadlock, the coalition government was formed with 82 seats from Harapan, BN (30), GPS (23), GRS (six), Warisan three plus Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), independent dan KDM.

Although switching camps had become a common feature in Malaysian politics, the anti-hopping law passed last year would require an MP who defects to vacate his or her post.

Last month, Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu dismissed claims of PN orchestrating a plot to topple the government through forced by-elections.

Meanwhile, MCA president Wee Ka Siong, who was also implicated, dismissed the allegation as nonsense.

The upcoming litmus test for Anwar’s coalition government is the six state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan. MKINI

Now Noh denies contesting on PN ticket in state polls

The former Umno leader says such decisions can only be made by the leaders of a party.