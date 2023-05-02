‘126’ THE LATEST GUESSING GAME – FROM DESPERATE MUHYIDDIN & CO – OR IS JUST BERSATU CREATING MORE ‘CONSPIRACY PLOTS’ TO STAY RELEVANT – AS NOH OMAR SUDDENLY U-TURNS FROM WANTING TO CONTEST UNDER PN – AND BOTH KHAIRY & SHAHRIL TEST THE WATERS TO SEE IF MALAYS CAN ACCEPT THEIR JOINING DAP
“It has reached 126, If true, alhamdulillah,” Muhammad Faiz Na’aman wrote.
The post fueled speculation that he was referring to the opposition coalition’s support in the Lower House of Parliament.
In a separate post, Faiz revealed that a journalist had quizzed him on the matter.
“However, (Prime Minister) Anwar Ibrahim himself had mentioned ‘I have the numbers’ on numerous occasions,” he added.
In a separate posting, Faiz published a screenshot of his communication with a reporter, who asked if the number indicated that PN has the number to form the federal government.
“I apologise… I cannot comment on this yet, just wait and see.
Meanwhile, BN has denied that its MPs are involved in efforts to topple the government as alleged by certain parties, its deputy chairperson Mohamad Hasan said.
Responding to Faiz, he said BN would not bring down the existing government as it promised to form a stable government needed to manage the country.
“To bring down the current government would be difficult. The anti-party hopping law is in effect and any MP who wants to support another party has to resign for a by-election to be held.
“Besides, the current government has a pretty big majority of 148.”
Coalition government
After making repeated claims of having the numbers since the 2008 general election, Pakatan Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim managed to secure sufficient support after the last national polls to form a coalition government.
Following a brief political deadlock, the coalition government was formed with 82 seats from Harapan, BN (30), GPS (23), GRS (six), Warisan three plus Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), independent dan KDM.
Although switching camps had become a common feature in Malaysian politics, the anti-hopping law passed last year would require an MP who defects to vacate his or her post.
Last month, Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu dismissed claims of PN orchestrating a plot to topple the government through forced by-elections.
Meanwhile, MCA president Wee Ka Siong, who was also implicated, dismissed the allegation as nonsense.
The upcoming litmus test for Anwar’s coalition government is the six state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan. MKINI
Now Noh denies contesting on PN ticket in state polls
The former Umno leader says such decisions can only be made by the leaders of a party.
PETALING JAYA: Former Umno leader Noh Omar has now denied he will be standing in the impending Selangor elections on a Perikatan Nasional ticket, days after he was reported to have confirmed that he would be a candidate.
Noh said only the respective party leaders could decide on the candidates.
He said that as someone who is “married to politics” he did not want to be a mere bystander in the state assembly elections expected to be held after June.
Harian Metro reported Noh – who was sacked from Umno in January – as saying that he wanted to make Tanjong Karang a PN stronghold. “This will be my cause,” he was quoted as saying.
After his expulsion from Umno for allegedly having sabotaged the party in the November 2022 general election, Noh had said he would become an “independent speaker” and was willing to speak at PN events if invited.
Noh was MP for Tanjong Karang for six terms before being dropped as a candidate in the general election. FMT
KJ asks if he should join DAP, Ong says yes – party needs PM candidate
Former Umno leaders Khairy Jamaluddin and Shahril Hamdan should join DAP, said Ong Kian Ming.
According to the former DAP MP for Bangi, this is because the party needs prime minister candidates.
“Both of you fit the bill,” Ong told the duo during a podcast aired on Youtube this afternoon.
The overture was met with surprise and laughter from the hosts.
Ong said this in response to Khairy asking him if he and Shahril should join DAP and if yes, why.
The three were discussing local issues on the ‘Keluar Sekejap’ podcast, including their supposed break from active politics.
During the earlier part of the session, Khairy had announced his intention to retire from politics for good.
The former Rembau MP said this while telling Shahril that his Hari Raya celebration saw many relatives and friends asking about his future plans, whether he will contest the election again and so on.
“I dodged these questions by saying that I have retired.
“I am not going to (come out of retirement)… I am just going to put a full stop (when I retire). There will be no second act, no such thing as Michael Jordan Part 2, none.
“Before this, many have asked me if it is true that I am going to contest in the (upcoming) state elections, and I said I was 80-20. Now, I am at 90-10, with the 90 percent for retirement,” he added.
In January, the Umno supreme council made a decision to sack Khairy and another Umno senior leader from the party for allegedly breaching party discipline during the 15th general election.
The council also decided to suspend several other party members, including Shahril for unspecified reasons.
Expand horizon
Ong had also bowed out from politics just before last year’s general election to focus on academia.
Asked for advice on what the podcast hosts should do since they’re also in the political wilderness, Ong said Shahril should take on different corporate hats and build up his reputation before going back into politics.
For Khairy, the DAP member said it may be good for the former health minister to go for a position at international organisations such as agencies under the United Nations or global think tanks.
“You can get more experience and higher stature, like what several former prime ministers did. Muhyiddin Yassin, Dr Mahathir Mohamed, even Anwar Ibrahim all had the experience of being sacked (by a party) before this.
“Maybe after that, the opportunity for you to come back with more experience, and this is something that I think our voters and citizens will welcome,” Ong added. MKINI
MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
