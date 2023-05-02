‘DO IT, KHAIRY! JOIN DAP’ – EVEN UMNO MATE SHAHRIL TELLS KJ TO JOIN DAP, WHICH ADMITS IT NEEDS PM CANDIDATES – ‘BOTH OF YOU (KJ & SHAHRIL) FIT THE BILL,’ KIAN MING TELLS SACKED DUO – INDEED, NOTHING CAN BE WORSE FOR KJ & SHAHRIL THAN TO JOIN PN-PAS, A VIPERS’ NEST OF CORRUPTION, RACISM & BIGOTRY
KJ asks if he should join DAP, Ong says yes – party needs PM candidate
Sacked Umno leaders Khairy Jamaluddin and Shahril Hamdan should join DAP, said Ong Kian Ming.
According to the former DAP MP for Bangi, this is because the party needs prime minister candidates.
“Both of you fit the bill,” Ong told the two former Umno leaders during a podcast aired on Youtube this afternoon.
The overture was met with laughter and enthusiastic response from Shahril, who said Khairy should “do it!”.
Ong said this in response to Khairy asking Ong whether he and Shahril should join DAP and if yes, why.
MKINI
