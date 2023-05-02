Puad said this in response to Muda’s statement yesterday which emphasised that a pardon for Najib would only imply a person with influence and connection would not have to worry about the law.

At the same time, he added that Umno would not be offended by Muda’s stance to the pardon appeal for Najib to heart as the youth-based party was not an official federal government member and had instead begged to become Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) component party.

“No need to apologise like Amanah, Umno will not be offended by Muda’s statement as it is not a member of the unity government which had begged to join PH.

“You also won with the courtesy of PKR and rode on life to live.”

Previously, Puad had also slammed Amanah for its stance on Umno’s application for a royal pardon for Najib.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday said Najib’s appeal for a royal pardon will be reviewed in due time.

Anwar, who is also a part of the Pardons Board panel on Najib’s case, said that every convict had the right to appeal for a royal pardon.