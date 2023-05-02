WAH! PUAD ZARKASHI NOW NAJIB’S ALSATIAN ‘GUARD DOG’? – ‘WHO ARE YOU TO QUESTION NAJIB’S PARDON APPLICATION,’ THUNDERS OUT UMNO MAN AT SYED SADDIQ & MUDA – WELL, MUDA IS A POLITICAL PARTY FOR YOUTHS & SYED IS AN MP NOMINATED BY THEM TO STAND IN GE15 – WHEREAS NAJIB WAS NOT NOMINATED BY HIS OWN UMNO PARTY DUE TO HIS THIEVERY CONVICTION – SO LIKE EVERY OTHER MALAYSIAN, MUDA & SYED HAVE THE RIGHT TO QUESTION NAJIB’S PARDON BID – AND PUAD SHOULD WORRY MORE ABOUT BEING A ‘HYPOCRITE’ THAN SYED – AS THE MUCH OLDER PERSON, PUAD IS MORE LIKELY TO MEET GOD OR THE DEVIL SOONER THAN SYED – AND FOR SURE, THEY WILL METE OUT FULL PUNISHMENT FOR HYPOCRISY AT WHATEVER AGE!

Business, Politics | May 2, 2023 5:41 pm by | 0 Comments

Puad to Muda: ‘Who are you to question Najib’s pardon application?’

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi has hit out at the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) for its hypocritical statement made against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s pardon appeal.

Puad, who is also the Speaker of the Johor State Legislative Assembly has questioned the youth-based party’s integrity as its president, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman remains a member of parliament despite facing corruption charges.

He also implied that unlike Najib, Syed Saddiq did not relinquish his position, and even proceeded to contest in the 15th General Election (GE15).

“Najib did not contest in GE15 (while) Syed Saddiq contested in Muar.

“Just wait and see, if convicted later, Syed Saddiq will remain president and run for the 16th General Election. Don’t be a hypocrite at such a young age,” he said.

Puad said this in response to Muda’s statement yesterday which emphasised that a pardon for Najib would only imply a person with influence and connection would not have to worry about the law.

At the same time, he added that Umno would not be offended by Muda’s stance to the pardon appeal for Najib to heart as the youth-based party was not an official federal government member and had instead begged to become Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) component party.

“No need to apologise like Amanah, Umno will not be offended by Muda’s statement as it is not a member of the unity government which had begged to join PH.

“You also won with the courtesy of PKR and rode on life to live.”

Previously, Puad had also slammed Amanah for its stance on Umno’s application for a royal pardon for Najib.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday said Najib’s appeal for a royal pardon will be reviewed in due time.

Anwar, who is also a part of the Pardons Board panel on Najib’s case, said that every convict had the right to appeal for a royal pardon.

Copyright © 2023 | Malaysia Chronicle