THE STORY OF UMNO’S LIFE – CANNOT WIN, YET STILL WANTS TO BE GREEDY & ‘RAMPAS’ OTHER PEOPLE’S RIGHTS, BELONGINGS INCLUDING SEATS – SELANGOR UMNO DEMANDS 22 SEATS IN UPCOMING POLLS – BUT IT ONLY WON 5 OUT OF A TOTAL OF 56 – AND IF UMNO REFUSES TO GIVE WAY, WHAT IS LEFT FOR DAP, PKR & AMANAH, WHICH WON A COMBINED 51

Umno has proposed that it be allocated 22 seats to in the upcoming Selangor legislative assembly election as part of the Pakatan Harapan-BN election pact.

This was revealed by Selangor Umno Youth chief Mohd Imran Tamrin, who told Utusan Malaysia that Umno’s proposal was to field one state assembly candidate in all 22 parliamentary seats in the state.

This formula, said Imran, included Umno being allowed to defend all five seats it currently holds and the right to field candidates for seats where the incumbent had defected – Batang Kali, Jeram, Selat Klang, Dengkil, Gombak Setia, and Bukit Antarabangsa.

Of the six seats mentioned, four were won by Bersatu members during the 2018 election while the remaining two were won by PKR candidates who later defected to Bersatu. In 2020, Bersatu defected from Harapan to form Perikatan Nasional.

Imran said Selangor Umno has not received any feedback on the proposal from the party’s committee that is currently negotiating the pact.

“Once we get feedback, we will be able to start planning and implementing (our strategies) for the election,” he said.

There are 56 seats in the Selangor legislative assembly. During the 2018 election, Harapan won 51 seats while BN won four, and PAS one.

In mid-April, Selangor Harapan head Amirudin Shari said he aimed to conclude 80 percent of negotiations by early May.

However, he cautioned that the final decision on seat allocations will be decided by the coalition’s top leadership.

MKINI

