MUHYIDDIN & CO’S SHOCKING CORRUPTION SCANDALS SCARING ‘TALENT’ AWAY? – NOT ONLY SACKED KHAIRY & ANOTHER SUSPENDED UMNO MATE HAVE NOT BOTHERED TO REPLY TO THEIR OFFERS – BUT SHAHIDAN, AN MP FROM PERLIS, OFFERS TO CONTEST IN SELANGOR TO ‘HELP’ PN – IMAGINE MP IN PERLIS, ASSEMBLYMAN IN SELANGOR!

PN extends offer to suspended Umno man to contest in Negeri Sembilan

State PN chairman Rafiei Mustapha also says they are waiting for a reply from Khairy Jamaluddin to be their ‘poster boy’.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has extended an offer to suspended Umno leader and former Jempol MP Salim Sharif to contest in the upcoming Negeri Sembilan state election under its banner.

Negeri Sembilan deputy PN chairman Rafiei Mustapha said they had previously reached out to former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who was sacked from Umno, to be their “poster boy” and menteri besar candidate.

“We’ve invited Salim to contest under PN’s ticket but, right now, both leaders have not given an answer.

“We hope we will receive a positive reply from both of them,” Berita Harian quoted him as saying.

There had also been speculation that Khairy was going to contest in one of the state assembly seats under the Sungai Buloh federal constituency if he accepted Bersatu’s offer to join the party.

Yesterday, former Perlis menteri besar Shahidan Kassim also alluded that he will be involved in PN’s plan to contest in a Selangor state seat.

Rafiei, who is also the PAS chief in Negeri Sembilan, said that seat allocations for the 36 state constituencies have been finalised, with PAS, Bersatu and Gerakan reaching a consensus.

“We are satisfied with the allocations and our decisions have been forwarded to PN’s central leadership.

“The composition of the seats will be revealed by our coalition’s leadership,” he said.

He said PN has strengthened its machinery in a bid to win at least 19 state seats to wrest Negeri Sembilan from the ruling Pakatan Harapan. FMT

Shahidan hints at contesting in state election

ARAU: Perlis Perikatan Nasional (PN) leader Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim hinted that he may contest in the upcoming polls in six states, which are expected to be called by June this year

The Arau member of Parliament said he was prepared to stand in the state elections if asked to do so by the PN top leadership.

The remarks from the 71-year-old politician came on the heels of speculation that he would be contesting as a PN candidate for the Semenyih constituency in Selangor in the upcoming state elections.

“I am ready if I am needed (to contest in the state election) and if the PN top leadership feels that I could help the coalition to create a major ‘wave’ in the polls.

“For me, PN must win in all these six states.

“Having said that, I want to stress here that I have no intention to eye any position. In the event I am chosen as a candidate, I only want to help PN win big in the state elections,” he told reporters at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri’s open house hosted by the Arau MP in Kubang Gajah here today.

Shahidan nevertheless said the support from sacked Umno leaders such as Tan Sri Noh Omar and Khairy Jamaluddin wa important to provide moral support and help PN win the state elections.

“What is important is that I will encourage Noh and KJ (Khairy) to provide their support for PN in the state elections.

“They (Noh and Khairy) had previously said that they wanted to be in the same fold. They, however, are unable to do so due to certain reasons.

“KJ (Khairy) had previously contested in Selangor (during the 15th General Election last year). Whatever it is, it is up to the PN top leadership to decide what is best for the pact,” Shahidan said.

The upcoming state election will be the first time for Shahidan to contest in a constituency outside Perlis in the event rumours that he would be picked as a PN candidate for the polls in Selangor are true.

Apart from Selangor, the upcoming state elections would also be called in Negri Sembilan, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan and Terrenganu.

On a related matter, Shahidan also questioned why Perlis was not chosen as one of the locations for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house by the federal government.

“The states chosen by the Federal Government to hold its Hari Raya open house will go to the state polls soon. This has generated debate and speculations on why the states were chosen (for the Federal Government to hold its Hari Raya open house).

“When we do something, we want to avoid making decisions that will elicit unfavourable perception,” he said.

It was reported that the Malaysia Madani Aidilfitri Open House event with the prime minister will begin in Kedah on April 29, followed by Penang (May 6), Negri Sembilan (May 7), Kelantan (May 12), Terengganu (May 13) and Selangor (May 14). NST

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / NST

.