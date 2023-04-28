In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said this method of hosting the celebration will enable effective spending and resource utilisation.

“(The open house) is organised to give space and opportunity to the prime minister and the cabinet ministers to welcome the people who have never celebrated Aidilfitri with national leaders.

“In line with the Malaysia Madani concept, the tour is also (made) with the strategic cooperation of the state governments in addition to the leading ministries that are also appointed to help implement the event,” said the PMO.

The PMO explained that the open houses in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, which are under PAS rule, were organised by the federal government.

It is said that the federal government aims for a total number of around 55,000 visitors for all three states – 25,000 visitors for Kedah while the target for Kelantan and Terengganu is 15,000 visitors each.

Open invitation

The open houses in Pakatan Harapan states – Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Selangor – will be handled by their respective state governments.

Earlier, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim invited the public to join him at the open house tour, starting with Kedah tomorrow.

The event will be held from 10am to 2pm at Hotel Raia, Alor Setar and will be graced by Kedah ruler Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.

The following open houses are slated to be held in Penang (May 6), Negeri Sembilan (May 7), Kelantan (May 12), Terengganu (May 13) and Selangor (May 14).

Previously, Perikatan Nasional chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan implied that the coalition government was “penunggang agama” (riding on religion) for initiating the tour as it could not be separated from a political motive.

Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor also claimed that the tour was a form of campaigning ahead of the state elections, adding that it was an ethical breach with the involvement of several ministries in organising the events.

Following criticisms by opposition leaders, Anwar denied that the open house tour is motivated by upcoming elections in the six states which are expected to be held in a few months. FMT

Putrajaya won’t break the bank with 6 Raya open houses, says Rafizi

The economy minister says the six functions combined will cost less than a single open house at the prime minister’s official residence.