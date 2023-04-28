The event hosted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be held at the Raia Hotel in Alor Setar from 10am to 2pm.

The Malaysia Madani open house in Kedah tomorrow is the first of six Aidilfitri celebrations organised by the federal government in the peninsula, breaking with convention for one national do in the past.

Anwar has extended an open invitation to all Malaysians to attend the Malaysia Madani Aidilfitri Open House in the six locations. MM