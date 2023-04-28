DR M, PURE SPITE AS USUAL! – BUT NON-MALAYS DON’T FEAR MALAYS AT ALL – THEY ONLY TOTALLY DISTRUST & DISLIKE CORRUPT & RACIST MALAY ELITE LEADERSHIP LIKE YOURS, NAJIB, MUHYIDDIN, HADI & PREVIOUSLY UMNO’S!

Don’t fear ‘green wave’, says Dr M

The former prime minister says Malaysia saw rapid development when it was governed by a Malay-majority government for 60 years.

PETALING JAYA: The people should not fear the “green wave” of support for Perikatan Nasional, said former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In a post on his Twitter account titled “Green Wave”, the former Bersatu chairman noted that Malaysia saw rapid development when it was governed by a Malay-majority government for 60 years.

“The non-Malays achieved a lot of progress,” he said.

“Don’t try to scare (people about) Malay rule by painting them green.”

The “green wave” refers to the unexpected gains made by PN in the 2022 general election when it won 74 seats, with PAS contributing 43 and Bersatu 31.

PAS’ 43 seats saw it emerge as the single largest political party in Parliament, with DAP the second biggest with 40 seats.

Six states – PH-controlled Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, and PAS-led Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu – will hold their elections after June, and analysts say they expect PN to provide a tough fight judging from its performance in GE15.

There have also been claims that PN is looking to topple the unity government by persuading several Barisan Nasional MPs to quit their party and sacrifice their seats, which would trigger by-elections.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

