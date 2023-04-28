Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang said that the appeal hearing by Lynas against the government’s licence conditions that would revoke its licence to operate in the country has concluded

“The hearing was already done this morning and the decision will be communicated in mid-May,” he told Malaysiakini.

He said that the hearing of the appeal by the rare earth mining company Lynas was held from 9am to 11.45am this morning.

“This is not a court hearing so there are no witnesses called.

“It is just an opportunity for them to file their appeal against the Atomic Energy Licensing Board’s decision.

“We heard from their lawyer Cecil Abraham, then their general manager Prof Ismail Bahari spoke about the technical part,” said Chang.

Asked about a Straits Times report quoting Lynas as asking Chang to discharge himself from the hearing, he dismissed it as a matter that did not arise.

“This is an appeal hearing based on the Atomic Energy Licensing Act 1984.

“According to Section 32 of the act, the minister must make the decision,” said Chang.

The minister told Malaysiakini he was not in a position to provide more details of the hearing at this point, as he needed time to look through the submissions.

The AELB has agreed to renew Lynas’ operating licence, but only under specific conditions.

One of these conditions was to relocate the cracking and leaching facility at Gebeng, Kuantan – which produces radioactive Water Leach Purification (WLP) residue – out of Malaysia before July 2023.

The other conditions that Lynas must comply with include beginning the process of developing a permanent disposal facility, submitting a work development plan and reporting its status, ensuring their cracking and leaching plant outside Malaysia is in operation by July 2023 and maintaining a financial deposit for compliance. MKINI

PM Anwar tells Suaram reforms will happen during next parliamentary session in May

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on human rights watchdog Suaram to be more impartial in its evaluations of his government’s efforts to deliver reforms and introduce policies, Malaysiakini reported today. He added that the government is committed to protecting human rights and urged the group to “give the government time” and look forward to the next parliamentary session in May for the reforms. “We’re dealing with the rakyat. We have seen the blunder with ICERD,” he was quoted as saying. He was referring to Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) failure to ratify the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, otherwise known by its acronym ICERD, in 2018 when the coalition was in power for the first time. The PH-led administration’s attempt to ratify ICERD was met with outrage from the public, mainly from critics of the move backed by Umno, PAS, and other Malay-Muslim groups who claimed it would jeopardise the status of Islam as the country’s official religion and special Bumiputera rights. Yesterday, Suaram said Anwar may risk being labelled the “worst prime minister” Malaysia ever had if he does not make concerted efforts to implement the changes and amendments he preached when he was in the Opposition. Suaram executive director Sevan Doraisamy said Anwar had promised so many reform agendas, but his administration has been slow with several low-hanging fruits still and not finalised, such as the abolition of the mandatory death penalty. MM

MKINI / MALAY MAIL

