PAS MB SHOWS HE’S MORE SAVVY THAN ‘MAD DOG’ BOSS HADI – ROLLS OUT RED CARPET FOR ANWAR’S RAYA OPEN HOUSE IN T’GANU – WHILE HADI ONLY KNOWS HOW TO BARK WILDLY & STUPIDLY AT ‘COMMUNIST’ KIT SIANG – EVEN THOUGH HE HAD PRAISED CHINA-BROKERED PEACE DEAL BETWEEN SAUDI ARABIA & IRAN TO THE SKIES – IS HADI SO IGNORANT HE DIDN’T REALISE CHINA IS RULED BY A COMMUNIST PARTY?

You’re most welcome in Terengganu, MB tells Anwar
Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar says the state will provide assistance to ensure the prime minister’s open house in Terengganu on May 13 is a success.
PETALING JAYA: The Terengganu government not only welcomes Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his Cabinet to hold a Hari Raya open house in the state but will also provide all support necessary to make the event a success, says menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.
He said the state government would provide support to ensure the event scheduled for May 13 proceeds smoothly.
“We are open to whatever objectives that the federal government wishes to achieve by holding the open house here. We welcome the prime minister and the Cabinet to celebrate Raya here.
“We want to show that the political differences (between the state and federal governments) will not be seen as an obstacle for us to work together.
“We will celebrate our special guests’ arrival,” Berita Harian reported him as saying at his open house held today.
Earlier this week, it was announced that the annual Hari Raya open house will not be held at the prime minister’s official residence in Putrajaya for the first time. Instead, it will be organised at PAS-held states.
The Terengganu Aidilfitri open house event will be held at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin from 7pm to 10.30pm on May 13.
The open house in Kedah will be at Hotel Raia in Alor Setar from 10am to 2pm on April 29. In Kelantan, it will be held at Stadium Sultan Muhammad IV from 7pm to 10.30pm on May 12.
To a question on whether Anwar’s presence in Terengganu was aimed at gaining support for the unity government in view of the coming state elections, Samsuri said he left it to the public to make their own assessment. FMT
Selamat Hari Raya, Hadi
However, does he agree that Malaysia should be a model for the world of inter-ethnic, inter-religious, inter-cultural and inter-civilisational understanding, tolerance and harmony?
I was sitting down to write my Hari Raya message to Malaysians, Muslims and non-Muslims alike, when I read Hadi’s ferocious attack on the DAP and me.
I do not know why Hadi has chosen Hari Raya to launch his attack on the DAP and me.
I have retired from DAP front-line leadership politics for more than a year and I cannot and do not respond on behalf of the DAP’s leadership but I cannot leave Hadi’s attacks on me unanswered.
Hadi is not a profound fake as it is easy to expose his dependence on lies, falsehoods and fake news for his arguments, as evidenced by the following four events:
Where is the evidence?
After the 15th general election, he accused the DAP of promoting Islamophobia.
It is now five months since he made the preposterous allegation, and despite my many challenges, he had not been able to furnish an iota of evidence to substantiate his wild allegation.
In fact, Hadi is the only political leader in Malaysia who make allegations without evidence.
Remember how DAP helped PAS in 1977?
During the Teluk Intan by-election in May 2014, Hadi reminded PAS members that DAP had helped PAS when the BN coalition tried to oust the party from ruling Kelantan, during the 1977 Kelantan Emergency.
He said although there were so many things different between DAP and PAS, like what is halal (permissible) and haram (forbidden), alcohol, pork, and hudud, the two parties agree with each other in eradicating poverty, cruelty, and corruption, among others.
Was DAP promoting Islamophobia by coming to PAS’ help in 1977?
Icerd issue
Hadi should know by now that DAP was not the mastermind or had anything to do with the 2018 episode when the Pakatan Harapan government under then prime minister, Dr Mahathir Mohamad had tried to ratify the International Covenant of the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (Icerd).
Icerd doesn’t affect monarchy
Since 2018, Hadi has not been able to cite a single case of 55 out of 57 Organisation of Islamic Co-operation (OIC) Muslim countries where Islam was undermined or a single case of 36 out of 38 countries with a monarchical system where the monarchical system was affected as a result of the ratification of Icerd?
After four major blunders, what credibility has Hadi left for speaking truthfully and honestly, based on facts and truth and not on lies, falsehoods and fake news?
Plus, Hadi has repeated the allegation that I am a communist, for which he could not furnish any evidence.
If I am a communist, why didn’t the Home Ministry arrest me when Perikatan Nasional was in government under two “backdoor” prime ministers for 32 months from 2020 to 2022?
I have never been a communist, but Hadi insists I am one. When did he discover that?
But a communist is not a devil incarnate, as Hadi should be aware that the Saudi Arabia-Iran deal was brokered by a communist – Xi Jinping, the president of communist China.
So are Hadi and PAS against Malaysia having close relations with China?
I always believe that Malaysia can play a global role and one of these roles is to be a model state to the world of inter-ethnic, inter-religious, inter-cultural and inter-civilisational understanding, tolerance, and harmony! But does Hadi agree?
The Marang MP has no objection if Malaysia ends up as a divided, failed and kleptocratic state.
I do not agree. I see Malaysia has the potential to be one of the world’s achievers and models.
On the auspicious occasion of one of the most important religions in the world, despite all the wrong and false conceptions of DAP and me, I have no harsh words for Hadi.
And I wish Hadi and PAS, “Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Maaf Zahir dan batin!”
Let all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion or religion, celebrate Hari Raya and show that we can be a role model for the world.
And Hadi’s example is not to be followed if we want to play such a role in the world. WRITER – LIM KIT SIANG, a DAP veteran, is the former Iskandar Puteri MP.
Hadi: PAS cannot step into ‘DAP’s kitchen’
PAS will not be deceived into moving away from its Islamic policies and direction, said party president Abdul Hadi Awang.
As such, PAS will never be able to cooperate with DAP, unlike Umno.
“PAS cannot enter DAP’s ‘kitchen’ because of the presence of ‘non-halal food’.
“(We cannot do so) even if they change their ‘chef’, even if the ‘chef’ is Muslim,” Harakah Daily reported him as saying today.
Hadi was responding to a recent statement by DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang, who wished for Umno to become stronger than Bersatu and PAS.
Lim also said Umno could achieve this by returning to the principles of the Federal Constitution, instead of seeking a pardon for their former leader, Najib Abdul Razak.
To Hadi, what was implied by Lim was that DAP was pushing a secularist agenda, which the Marang MP argued was not clearly defined in the Federal Constitution, unlike Islam which was clearly stated as the religion of the federation.
‘Royal shield’
As such, Hadi accused DAP of being a deceitful party that was now pursuing its secularist ambitions through Umno.
He also accused DAP and their new partners of emulating the colonialists of the past in using the monarchy as a “human shield” while downplaying the concept of constitutional monarchy and the monarch’s duties towards Islam.
“(DAP is) working with Umno to secure Malay and Muslim votes to make up for PKR and Amanah’s failures.
“Their partner, Umno, is now being tested – (are they) fighting for cari makan (for survival) and positions or because (Umno) is fighting for religion, race and homeland?” asked Hadi.
Meanwhile, Hadi said PAS will not forget DAP’s “Setapak Declaration” which stated the party’s opposition towards the separation of Malaysians into “bumiputera” and “non-bumiputera”.
He also accused DAP of participating in a “leftist gathering” in Kajang, Selangor – aimed at commemorating communists who fought against the Japanese.
This event was, in fact, an event in 2019 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Hatyai Peace Accord signed between Malaysia and the defunct Communist Party of Malaya.
Hadi also accused DAP of “glorifying the ashes” of former CPM leader Chin Peng, that was brought back to Malaysia in 2019.
In the past, Hadi had repeatedly accused DAP of communist links although the party was not involved in either event.
In November 2020, when Hadi’s ally Hamzah Zainudin was home minister, the government announced that no one will be charged for bringing Chin Peng’s ashes to Malaysia.
Chin Peng was among the former CPM leaders who were denied the right to return to Malaysia even after signing the Hatyai Peace Accord. MKINI
